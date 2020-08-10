Navigation system on Bronco and F-150 is superior to your phone

Ford



Particularly since the arrival of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto And Waze, more and more consumers seem to be giving up expensive navigation systems built into new cars. With just about every new car, truck, and SUV coming with sizable touchscreens these days, it’s hard to fault this money-saving idea. And yet, if you are the ones who like to go on adventures to areas where the cellular signal does not reach, this smartphone-based navigation system can leave you stranded without knowing where to go.

When it comes to vehicles made for adventure, like the new ones Ford Bronco 2021 and the F-150, the automaker and its partner, Telenav, claim to have a solution: navigation maps that work anywhere. Part of the company’s latest Sync 4 infotainment suite, the Bronco, F-150 and future models will use a combination of downloaded maps, tire sensors and dead reckoning (the calculation of a position based on a previously known position combined with speed and time estimates) to determine the location of a vehicle well beyond where the reception bars on your smartphone disappear.

This is how the Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport are inside [fotos] To see photos

Yes, you’ll have to prepare to use dashboard navigation, but if the system gets you out of a tight spot somewhere in the desert, it’s probably worth it. And while models like the Bronco and F-Series seem much more likely to drop cellular coverage than a typical passenger car, the reality is that you are more likely to lose your way with a phone app compared to the onboard system. —Even in urban areas. This is because it is possible to lose signal in dense cities, with tall buildings and multi-story highway networks, or if the telecommunications network suffers an interruption.

In addition to typical onboard navigation features, such as real-time traffic, voice activation, Yelp ratings, and more, Ford confirmed in a statement that its hybrid navigation solution also includes “specialized route suggestions for towing or emergency situations. you have to get off the road “. The above refers to turn-by-turn routes, designed to avoid things like sharp curves, narrow bridges, and low-rise overpasses – these issues should be familiar to anyone who has used a navigation system or a printing atlas designed to long distance truckers.

Ford



The above includes maps of trails for off-road excursions. It will be interesting to see how these maps interact with the new feature of the Bronco’s Trail Maps app, which lets you document and share your off-road adventures with friends via the cloud.

One downside: At least for the moment, this technology from Ford and Telenav only works on the latest Sync 4 system. Disappointingly, the less powerful and less sophisticated Sync 3 infotainment hardware included in the upcoming 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will not be able to take advantage of this technology. It’s just one more reason why the “big” Bronco is perhaps a better option for those who plan to go on an adventure more often.

The 2021 Ford F-150 has more technology and more luxury [fotos] To see photos