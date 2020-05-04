[Naver] Watched by more than 520,000 viewers on the live broadcast, ATEEZ proves its global popularity

Supply: https://n.information.naver.com/enter… + https://n.information.naver.com/enter…

Rookie group ATEEZ efficiently accomplished the Twitter Blue Room Live broacast, spending a significant time with followers round the world.

On April 30, at 6 PM (KST), ATEEZ met with followers throughout the world throughout Twitter Blue Room live broadcast.

ATEEZ had invited their followers for a problem. They requested followers to reinterpret the choreography of the title observe ‘Reply’ and add the video with hashtag #StayWithATEEZ. The problem drew consideration as a brand new means of speaking with followers whereas encouraging social distance. Surprisingly, more than 4,000 movies have been uploaded.

Throughout the live broadcast, ATEEZ obtained messages equivalent to “I like your stage since the first time I noticed.” and answered followers’ questions equivalent to “The place do you get your inspiration from when producing?,” “What’s the state of affairs of the group just lately?,” “What’s yours favourite fragrance model?” In addition they talked about their ‘Treasure’ album collection, giving hints on the ‘Treasure’ story line.

At the finish of the 1-hour live broadcast, the cumulative variety of viewers was more than 520,000. ATEEZ has additionally celebrated surpassing 1 million subscribers on Youtube and Twitter. In the meantime #ATEEZ, #StayWithATEEZ and #AskATEEZ hashtags trended worldwide.