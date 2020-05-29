navasakam.ap.gov.in Login: AP YSR Navasakam Scheme Website

YSR Navasakam Scheme is a portal that the Government of Andhra Pradesh did launch. The scheme will be able to provide information about all the recently launched scheme by the Andhra Pradesh Government. The portal is known as the Navasakam Portal. The official website of the YSR Navsakam Scheme is live now.

In this article, we are going to share with you all the information about the YSR Navasakam portal i.e. navasakam.ap.gov.in. The volunteers can log in using the given Username and Passwords. The government officials are using this Navasakam portal to feed the data in the system. You will be able to have a bride overview of the YSR Navasakam website. We are not missing out a fact that the common people are trying to access the YSR Navasakam website. Most people are trying to log in to the portal but they do not know the actual process. So you will not have to worry about it at all as we are going to provide you every little detail about it.

The YSR Navasakam Portal is only for the designated officials. They have the Username and Passwords from the concerned department. So people can be able to log in and feed the beneficiary data. You will be happy to know that Citizen login or registration facility at YSR Navasakam portal is currently live now.

YSR Navsakam Portal – navasakam.ap.in

The YSR Navsakam Portal has the main objective of helping the residents and officials of the Andhra Pradesh state. Due to the implementation of the YSR Navsakam Portal, the residents of the state and all other eligible beneficiaries will be able to get the important information. This online portal will provide essential details about the government schemes and services to the users. It was the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who did launch the scheme with the aim of identifying beneficiaries.

Under the YSR Navsakam Scheme, there will be a survey taking place in the state to identify beneficiaries while going from door to door. The secretariats of the village will be preparing a report with the survey data. So all those beneficiaries who are eligible to serve under this scheme will have their names on the YSR Navsakam Scheme List. So they will get new cards under the YSR Navsakam Scheme 2020. Also, you can be able to get all the information on the official website of the YSR Navsakam Portal i.e. navasakam.ap.gov.in.

Implementation Through The Portal

The government officials did develop the YSR Navsakam Portal to carry on the functioning of the schemes smoothly. There is a short and simple process for identifying the beneficiaries. The procedure to take place for the smooth functioning of the YSR Navsakam Scheme is as follows.

Volunteers will get the pre-populated survey formats for the schemes present such as, Rice Card YSR Pension Kanuka Card YSR ArogyaSree Card Jagananna Vidya Deevena Card Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Card Amma Vodi Scheme

Specific departments will provide the survey formats through District Collectors

Survey proforma will also be available for handing-over prints to the volunteers at the district level

Department will provide separate guidelines on eligibility criteria for the identification of beneficiaries

MPDOs and Municipal Commissioners will computerize the data of the specific levels that are as follows: Village Ward Secretariat Mandal ULB Level



List of Schemes Available Under The YSR Navasakam

There are so many schemes and services available under the YSR Navsakam. Here we have enlisted some of the schemes and benefits that the YSR Navsakam Scheme will offer.

Amma Vodi Scheme

AP YSR Matsyakara Bharosa

AP YSR Rice Card

Cards for fee reimbursement

Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Card

Jagananna Vidya Deevena Card

YSR Arogyasri Card

YSR Kapu Nestam

AP YSR Netanna Hastam

YSR Pension Card

AP YSR Sunna Vaddi Padhakam

YSR Zero Interest scheme

YSR Navasakam Survey Procedure

Here is the process of the YSR Navsakam Survey that you need to know before you apply for the scheme.

First of all, Volunteers will survey the area as per their schedule

They will provide prior information to the households

There will be 5 households visit every day in rural areas and 10 households in urban areas

Volunteers will visit from door to door with the survey format and datasheet

They will verify the eligibility norms while explaining all the details in order to identify eligible beneficiaries

Concerned department government officials will supervise the entire survey procedure

Download The Guidelines

Some people may have difficulties in finding the guidelines about the YSR Navsakam portal. So we are providing you following links to where you can be able to download the guidelines easily and instantly.

How To Login In The navasakam.ap.gov.in Portal

In order to check whether your name is on the YSR Navsakam Scheme List or not, you will have to see the beneficiary list. But you will have to log in to the official website to have the beneficiary list under the YSR Navsakam Scheme. You will just have to follow these easy and simple steps to log in to the YSR Navsakam Portal.

Visit the official website or Click Here

Then you will have to enter the USer ID and Password along with the correct Captcha Code

Hit the “Login” button on the screen and you will be able to log in to the website

Frequently Asked Questions

We hope that you will have now understand all the aspects of the YSR Navsakam Scheme and Portal. But some readers may have some questions in their minds that need appropriate answers. So we have enlisted here some of the frequently asked questions that will help you to understand about YSR Navsakam better.

What is the official website of YSR Navasakam? The official website where you will get all the information about the YSR Navsakam Scheme is navasakam.ap.gov.in. In order to avail of the benefits, it is essential to log in to the website.

Can Andhra Citizens login to the YSR Navasakam website? It will not be possible for Andhra citizens to log in to the YSR Navsakam website. The login facility is only available for the Village Secretariat & Ward Secretariat Officials.

Where can you get the username and password to login? Well, one can not get the username and password to log in to the YSR Navsakam. Because the Village Secretariat & Ward Secretariat Officials will only have the login rights. Also, the login credentials are strictly limited to the concerned personnel.