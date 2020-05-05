NEWS

Natty puts on energetic dance performance in 2nd teaser for ‘NineTeen’ debut MV

May 5, 2020
Cheena Khanna
Natty is getting even nearer to her debut!

On Could four KST, her company Swing Leisure unveiled the second teaser for her upcoming debut single “NineTeen.” Within the clip, she is seen in an city setting, dancing the purpose choreography with a crew of feminine back-up dancers. The clip additionally showcases the refrain of the track, which celebrates the thrilling and liberating feeling of being nineteen.

In the meantime, “NineTeen” is ready for launch on Could 7.

Take a look at the teaser above!

