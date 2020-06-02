National Green Tribunal Recruitment 2020 For Private Secretary Vacancies at greentribunal.gov.in:

Latest National Green Tribunal Recruitment 2020 is publishing at the NGT official portal greentribunal.gov.in inviting candidates. Numerous Private Secretary, Stenographer, and many more vacancies are available through the notification.

The NGT is offering around 36 vacancies and filling these posts they are issuing the recruitment notification. To apply for these positions, interested candidates should first read all the instructions, and then they may apply through the online mode.

Essential qualification details with different criteria for the National Green Tribunal Recruitment 2020 are available here. For more information, visit the official NGT portal greentribunal.gov.in and go to the official notification.

National Green Tribunal Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 36 Posts

Name Wise Vacancies:

Deputy Registrar: 01 Post

Assistant Registrar: 02 Posts

Accounts Officer: 01 Post

Private Secretary: 19 Posts

Section Officer: 06 Posts

Stenographer Grade-I: 07 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

The minimum required qualification for this recruitment is Graduation for all aspirants. Hence everyone must have their Graduation degree from a recognized institute or university. Moreover, candidates should have the relevant subject’s knowledge to apply.

For each post wise educational criteria, refer to the official notification greentribunal.gov.in and get details for each position’s qualification.

Age Limit:

Interested candidates’ age should be less than 56 years for the National Green Tribunal Recruitment 2020. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD categories will receive their age relaxation as per current government rules.

Registration Fees:

Refer to the official notification for fees paid as well as modes of payment details; it has further info.

NGT Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedures:

Many different selection procedures will conduct for which all aspirants will get scheduled. After each procedure is over, most eligible candidates will select and then they have to attend further procedures.

Some of the procedures listed below:

Written Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Physical Standard Test

Documentation

Medical Test

Selected candidates will receive their call letter for further selection procedures and then at last, finally shortlisted ones will get their jobs.

For more details such as Written Test Schedule, Admit Card, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subjects, Results, Answer Key, Merit List, etc. refer to the official site greentribunal.gov.in. It will release the latest notifications and candidates can then get to know about it.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their salary from 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees with Grade Pay of 2,000/- per month.

Steps To Apply National Green Tribunal Recruitment 2020:

To apply, candidates should first refer to the official NGT official site greentribunal.gov.in. At the official site, search for “Latest Announcements” Section. There are various links available. Search for the official notification. Read all the instructions on the form. Then go to the Apply Online Link. Start filling the form, but first select your post. Enter all the required details for educational and personal data. Pay the registration fees as the portal. At last, apply and get a print of the form. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.greentribunal.gov.in