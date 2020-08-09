NASA’s Perseverance rover is ready to explore Mars [fotos]

By
James Ashley
-

Mars will soon welcome another visitor from Earth. NASA is sending its Perseverance rover to collect samples, look for signs of past microbiotic life, and launch a helicopter to soar over the Martian horizon.

Perseverance is scheduled to launch on July 20, 2020, kicking off a months-long journey through space before landing on the Red Planet in February 2020. Landing on Mars will be a tense process, but if all works out OK, Perseverance will join Curiosity on the Martian surface.

Read more: Mars 2020 Mission: When it launches, what its goals are, and everything you need to know

Read the article

READ  Hugh Downs, pioneer of television on the shows' Today 'and '20 / 20' dies at 99

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here