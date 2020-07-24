NASA’s New Moon Map Will Guide Missions

NASA / GSFC / USGS



NASA is preparing for new missions to the Moon, setting an ambitious goal of putting humans on the lunar surface (including the first woman) by 2024. There are several huge obstacles to overcome before that future is reached, but this surprisingly detailed map of the characteristics of the Moon’s surface, produced by scientists from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), is likely along with NASA and the Lunar Planetary Institute, play an invaluable role in meeting the agency’s goal.

Known as the “Unified Geological Map of the Moon,” the cartography looks like a big candy of colors and records decades of geological studies of the lunar surface dating back to the time of the Apollo – when humans first stepped on the surface of our satellite. natural. Using regional maps of six Apollo missions combined with new data obtained by NASA’s lunar orbiter and observations of Kaguya, a probe launched by the Japanese space agency that photographed The Moon between 2007 and 2009.

The colorful 1: 5,000,000 scale geological map, slated for presentation at the 51st Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, is designed to serve as a source for research and analysis efforts and to aid future geological probes.

“It is wonderful to see the USGS create a font that can assist NASA with its plans for future missions,” said Jim Reilly, the director of the USGS, in a press release.

The Moon’s marked surface serves as a record of its history, and the new map distinguishes between different geological formations and time periods, using striking colors to record the satellite’s past. The map is dominated by the pink colors of the Imbrian era, which occurred about 3.5 billion years ago. During that period, the moon was hit by asteroids, creating many of the impact craters that we can currently see on its surface.

Here you can see a full size version of the map.

