NASA’s Curiosity kicks off an epic excursion over Mars

NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS



NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover will undoubtedly be the envy of all of us who remain confined to Earth because it is going on a field trip. The vehicle will make its way through Gale Crater on Mars, heading for new adventures in the much anticipated region called the “sulfate unit.”

The space agency announced on Monday, July 6, the summer excursion to Curiosity’s Mount Sharp. “At the end of the trip, the rover will be able to ascend to the next section of the Martian mountain of 5 kilometers [3 millas] high, which it has been exploring since 2014 in search of conditions that may have fostered ancient microbial life, “explained NASA.

The sulfate unit is the next area of ​​greatest interest after Curiosity finished exploring the region called “clay unit“.

NASA’s Perseverance rover is ready to explore Mars [fotos] To see photos



These areas mark the history of the existence of water in the Gale crater. “Sulfates, like gypsum and Epsom salts, generally form around water as it evaporates, and are another clue to how climate and life prospects changed nearly 3 billion years ago,” NASA said. .

If all goes well, the rover will reach the sulfate region later this year, but only after circling a wide sandy area. NASA is aware of the dangers of sand on Mars after its Spirit rover got stuck in a sand trap in 2009.

Curiosity will have to navigate rough terrain on what will be a bumpy, mile-long journey. The rover team plans a basic path, but Curiosity’s automated systems will be vigilant and respond to potential obstacles on the ground as it moves.

Curiosity is the only NASA rover currently operating on Mars, but the agency hopes that than perseverance it arrives in February, assuming the launch isn’t delayed this July or August. Then there may be more excursions on Mars.

The strangest formations and objects found on Mars [fotos] To see photos

