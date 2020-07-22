NASA’s Bold Mars Helicopter Already Has Its Own Name: Ingenuity

NASA/JPL-Caltech



He NASA Perseverance rover It won’t go to Mars alone when it launches in the middle of the year. He will take with him to Mars a helicopter recently named Ingenuity, which in Spanish translates to Ingenio.

The space agency announced the chosen name for the helicopter on Wednesday, April 29. “Our helicopter for Mars will attempt to make the first powered flight on another planet. I am proud to call it Ingenuity,” Jim Bridenstine, NASA administrator, posted on Twitter.

NASA chose the name Ingenuity among the many proposals of the Name the Rover essay contest, from which came the name Perseverance. Alabama high school student Vaneeza Rupani wrote for the contest, saying, “The ingenuity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the challenges of an interplanetary journey is what allows us all to experience the wonders of space exploration.”

The helicopter is considered a demonstration of high-risk technology, with high gratification. It lands in the center of the rover and will ride alongside Perseverance on Mars for a few months before it is deployed. NASA hopes that Ingenuity will prove that it is possible to make a powered trip on Mars.

“In addition to investigating hard-to-reach targets such as cliffs, caves, and deep craters, future aircraft could carry small scientific instruments or act as outposts for robotic or human explorations on Mars or other celestial bodies,” NASA said.

The Perseverance launch to Mars is scheduled to take place in July or August. If all goes well, it would be reaching its destination in February 2021, and we will be one step closer to flying over another planet.