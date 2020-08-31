NASA will crash a spacecraft on the moon of an asteroid

POT



It sounds like a proposal for a Hollywood movie, but this is for real. NASA will send a spacecraft to crash into an asteroid moon. And that moon has a name: Dimorphos, which means that it “has two forms.”

NASA’s DART mission will hit an asteroid named Didymos in 2022 as part of a demonstration of an asteroid deflection system designed to redirect a space rock if it comes on a collision path with Earth. Didymos’s moon is the target of this exercise and had been known as Didymos B until the International Astronomical Union approved the name Dimorphos.

The European Space Agency (ESA) compared the size of Dimorphos to the Great Pyramid of Egypt.

DART is designed to perform kinetic impact. This means that it will crash into Dimorphos to push it away. If this works, then it means that this method could be used to correct the direction of asteroids that would hit Earth. I mean, it would be a more realistic version of the 1998 movie Armageddon.

“Dimorphos, which means two shapes, reflects the state of this object as the first celestial body to see the ‘shape’ of its orbit significantly changed by humans. In this case, by the impact of DART,” he said. planetary scientist and DART team member Kleomenis Tsiganis in a NASA statement.

Asteroids posing a threat to Earth is a worldwide concern, so NASA is not doing this alone. DART’s actions will be monitored by a small satellite of the Italian Space Agency. Two years later, ESA will launch its own Hera spacecraft to visit Didymos and examine the results of the DART mission.

DART is expected to launch in 2021. Didymos and Dimorphos pose no threat to Earth, but they could become valuable test subjects in our effort to protect our planet.

