NASA SpaceX Demo-2: How to Relive the Return of the Astronauts

SpaceX



The Space Crew Dragon Demon-2 mission it has been a triumph thus far for NASA’s commercial space program. Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley experienced a smooth launch and journey to the International Space Station (ISS) in late May. And now they are back home.

On Sunday, August 2, the Dragon Crew and astronauts landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 11:48 a.m. Pacific time.

The Dragon Crew, which the astronauts have named Endeavor, undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.

This marks the first triumphant return of an American spacecraft built and operated by a commercial company.

NASA TV broadcast the return trip live. Watch the video of the capsule’s arrival below:

The process of returning to Earth followed this agenda:

Saturday 1 August:

Farewell ceremony at ISS, 6:10 am Pacific Time (PST).

Coverage of the decoupling process begins at 2:15 pm PST prior to the planned departure time of 4:35 pm PST.

Sunday August 2:

The capsule arrived in the Atlantic Ocean at 11:48 a.m. PST.

Press conference after capsule arrival at 1:30 pm PST.

Before the trip

Reentry to Earth is a dramatic process. “The Dragon Crew will be traveling at orbital speed prior to reentry, traveling at 17,500 miles per hour [28,164 kilómetros por hora]. The maximum temperature you will experience during re-entry is approximately 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit [1,927 grados Celsius]”NASA said in a statement on July 24.

A SpaceX ship was tasked with retrieving the ship and parachutes from the ocean. The Dragon Crew was raised to the ship’s platform and astronauts Behnken and Hurley were examined by a medical team.

“This is SpaceX’s final test flight and will provide data on the performance of the Falcon 9 rocket, the Crew Dragon spacecraft, and systems on Earth, as well as in-orbit, docking, ocean landing and recovery operations. “NASA said.

With this triumphant return, SpaceX will be able to provide regular and operational flights to the ISS from the end of the year. And this would end NASA’s reliance on Russian ships since the end of the space shuttle era.

SpaceX and NASA join forces in historic space mission [fotos] To see photos