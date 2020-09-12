NASA shares science experiments it wants to do on the Moon

POT



The NASA has chosen the first two science experiments for his next mission to the Moon: monitoring space weather and solar radiation. The instruments necessary to carry out these experiments will be located in the Gateway station that will be placed in lunar orbit to support the Artemis mission to the Moon, the space agency said on March 12.

The instrument for measuring solar radiation was made by the European Space Agency and its goal is to help astronauts stay safe, while the instrument for space weather was built by NASA to “observe solar particles and the solar wind.” and help predict any outburst from the Sun.

“Our Sun and the environment around it are very dynamic,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA Associate Administrator for Science. “This group of instruments will help us observe the particles and energy emitted by our star – and mitigate the risks for astronauts on the Moon and later on Mars.”

After Apollo, NASA targets the moon with Artemis 2024 [fotos] To see photos

