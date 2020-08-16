NASA sets return date for SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts

SpaceX



NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made history by boarding the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and traveling to the International Space Station (ISS) in late May. And now we have a date for his return to Earth and so it is complete mission Demo-2.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that August 1 is the planned date for the Crew Dragon capsule (which goes by the nickname Endeavor) to leave the ISS and reach Earth on August 2.

The date follows NASA’s planned mission timeline, but may be delayed depending on weather conditions at the landing site in the Atlantic Ocean.

A SpaceX recovery ship will be tasked with welcoming Behnken and Hurley home and extracting the Crew Dragon from the ocean.

The spacecraft performed admirably in the first phase of its journey and when it docked with the ISS. NASA and SpaceX hope the return trip will go smoothly so that the Dragon Crew can begin a regular service to transport astronauts from Earth to the ISS.

If all goes well in the second and final phase of the Demo-2 mission, Crew Dragon’s operational mission could begin this fall, officially ushering in the era of commercial space travel for the United States.

