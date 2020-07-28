NASA scientists control Mars rover Curiosity from home

H Bloom



Work from home during coronavirus pandemic It is an adjustment that we all had to make, including the NASA scientists responsible for operating the Curiosity rover on Mars. Curiosity’s team began conducting remote operations due to the pandemic since March, according to a statement from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on Tuesday, April 14.

Monitors and headsets were distributed to employees. However, more sophisticated equipment, such as 3D glasses to help the rover navigate the rocky terrain of Mars, could not be sent home, NASA said. The team solved this problem by wearing red and blue 3D glasses to help plan driving routes and robotic arm movements.

The team is also relying more on video conferencing and messaging apps to communicate, according to NASA. The Curiosity team usually works with hundreds of other scientists around the world. To program a single action for the rover requires the work of about 20 scientists, NASA said.

Despite these obstacles, NASA said Curiosity is more productive than ever.

Curiosity is the only NASA rover in operation on Mars right now. But he is expected to join soon. Perseverance, which is slated to launch in July. Curiosity has been on Mars since 2012 and continues to search for signs of ancient microbiotic life on Mars.

