NASA Needs Your Help: Design a Space Latrine for the Moon Trip

If you could create a latrine that will withstand space travel, what would it look like? NASA is preparing to return to the moon in 2024 and it needs to develop a new way for astronauts to relieve themselves during their long journey to the Moon and back to Earth.

NASA launched a call Thursday, June 25, for ideas for a space latrine in its Lunar Loo Challenge. The winner of the contest could win US $ 35,000.

Although space toilets are already in use (in fact, the International Space Station will see its updated latrine soon), they are designed only to operate in microgravity. The new latrines must function in lunar gravity as well. Lunar gravity is about one sixth of Earth’s gravity, so our debris would move differently on the lunar surface.

Not only must the new latrine function in both microgravity and lunar gravity, it must also adhere to strict specifications. It must have a mass of less than 15 kilograms in lunar gravity, occupy a volume no greater than 0.12 cubic meters, consume less than 70 watts of energy and operate at a noise level of less than 60 decibels (that is, it cannot be more noisy than the average bathroom fan) and accommodate both male and female users with varying builds and heights.

“While we know how to make space latrines, we recognize that there is a lot of innovation in the waste management segment, from no-flush latrines to waterless services,” said Mike Interbartolo, Lunar Loo Challenge project manager in the HLS Crew Compartment Office at Johnson. NASA Space Center. “So, we want to expand our knowledge base by using this contest to find [soluciones]”.

This contest consists of two categories: technical and junior. The deadline for submissions in both categories is August 17 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time).



