NASA confirms Tom Cruise and Elon Musk movie in outer space

It seems that Tom Cruise He will be the first actor to star in an adventure in outer space. A NASA official confirmed the rumor on May 5.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote in a tweet that the project is underway: “NASA is excited to be working with Tom Cruise on a movie aboard the Space Station!” He added: “We need the popular means to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to realize NASA’s ambitious plans.”

The Deadline website reported that the 57-year-old actor is working on the project in partnership with US aerospace transport company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Deadline gave the scoop on May 4, asserting that Cruise, SpaceX and NASA would join in “the first narrative film, an action adventure, to be shot in outer space.”

For Cruise, who often shoots action scenes without doubles, it would mark a new milestone in film history, while for Musk it would be his second film as a producer.

In 2005 Musk was credited as Executive Producer of Thank You for Smoking, a Jason Reitman movie. In addition, his company SpaceX was the central theme of the documentary Mars: Inside SpaceX (2018), a profile about the company.