NASA and ESA reveal the ‘closest’ photo of the Sun ever taken

The first images from NASA’s Solar Orbiter spacecraft and ESA, the European space agency, show us the Sun as we have never seen it before – from very close.

“These unprecedented photos of the Sun are the closest we have ever taken,” NASA’s Holly Gilbert said in a statement Thursday, July 16. “These wonderful images will help scientists put together the Sun’s atmospheric layer, which is important for understanding how space weather affects near Earth and throughout the Solar System.”

Some of the images show what scientists refer to as “bonfires” of the Sun.

“The campfires we are talking about here are the little cousins ​​of solar flares, at least a million, maybe a billion times smaller,” said David Berghmans, principal investigator and astrophysicist at the Royal Observatory of Belgium. “When looking at the new high-resolution images, [las fogatas] they are literally everywhere. “

Scientists speculate that these bonfires are mini-explosions that heat the Sun’s outer atmosphere and are called nano-flares. To make sure of this, scientists at NASA and ESA are waiting for more accurate data from the Solar Orbiter in the future, when the spacecraft gets even closer to the Sun.

The Solar Orbiter is a collaboration between NASA and ESA and aims to study the mysteries of the Sun. The mission launched earlier this year and completed its first passage through the Sun in June.

