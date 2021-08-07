Narappa Full Movie Download For Free Leaked by Tamilrockers

Narappa is a Telugu action and drama film. The film Narappa got positive reviews from critics. The film Narappa has received 8.3 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of action and drama.

The film Narappa follows the story of a conflict between Kamma and Dalits landlords, and it is based on the Karamchedu massacre that happened in 1985.

Srikant Addala directed the film Narappa. Vetrimaaran have written the film Narappa. Srikanth Addala gave the dialogues in the Telugu film Narappa.

The film Narappa is based on Asuran by Vetrimaaran and Vekkai by Poomani. D. Suresh Babu and Kalaipuli S. Thanu produced the film Narappa.

The film Narappa stars Venkatesh, Priyamani, and Ammu Abhirami. The film Narappa was made under Suresh Productions and V Creations. Amazon Prime Video distributed the film Narappa.

Let’s see the cast of the film Narappa.

Narappa Cast:

Find the cast of the Telugu film Narappa below.

Jhansi as Narrappa’s sister Vasishta N. Simha as Seena Venkatesh as Narappa Priyamani as Sundaramma Brahmaji as Munappa Karthik Rathnam as Munikanna Rao Ramesh as Lawyer Varadarajulu Rajeev Kanakala as Basavaiah Ammu Abhirami as Kannamma Nassar as Shavkar Shankaraiah Rakhi as Sinnappa Aadukalam Naren as Panduswamy Rakesh Velivela as Katappa Kadambari Kiran as Constable Racha Ravi as a cobbler Rajsekhar Aningi as Veeraiah Prabhakar as Gampanna Deepak Shetty as Doraswamy

Narappa Release Date:

The Telugu film Narappa was recently released on 20th July 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The length of the Telugu film Narappa is 153 minutes. The film Narappa was released in the Telugu language. Shyam K. Naidu did the cinematography of the film Narappa, and it was edited by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

Mani Sharma gave the music in the film Narappa. Let’s watch the trailer of the Telugu film Narappa.

Narappa Trailer:

Find the trailer of the Telugu film Narappa below. It was released on 14th July 2021 by Amazon Prime Video.

