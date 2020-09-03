Nancy Sánchez surrenders to fusion and protest without abandoning her Mexican essence

He came to the County of Orange when he was almost 4 years old, next to his parents and his sister and from Toluca, his city of origin. But growing up in the United States has not taken away either the ability to speak Spanish (a language he dominates) or the vocation to spread the virtues of the music of his ancestors.

“My dad was a musician, very troubadour; When we arrived in this country, she started playing in local group bands, and I grew up surrounded by that environment, ”Nancy Sánchez told us during a recent interview. “He taught me to play the piano and was my first guitar teacher when I was 10 years old, and in school, I got into everything that had to do with music. Also, I have several aunts in Mexico who are very artistic, very expressive ”.

As a teenager, Sánchez (who spent a lot of time in LA and currently lives in East Los Angeles) joined a mariachi band and enrolled in a children’s folk music program with his sister, although, little by little, he started to be interested in other genres.

“In high school and college, I began to practice guitar more and learn jazz, and in the middle of this process I reinforced the natural ability I had to write songs and melodies since I was little, when I did not know how to play any instrument yet. ”, The artist recalled.

Decisive steps

With all that baggage and new influences, Sánchez dedicated himself to making several non-professional recordings in English, framed in the fields of pop and jazz; But the moment of truth came in 2017, when he released “American Novio”, his first album in Spanish, to which “La Gran Civilización” has just been added, which is his second.

“These are undoubtedly the most important jobs I have done so far, because they have told the most personal of my experience as a woman, as a Mexican American, as a Toluqueña and as a resident of Los Angeles,” the singer-songwriter resumed. “They have been a fusion of everything I have experienced and they are the ones that most represent me.”

In that sense, the two singles on the album are highly representative of his current musical work, since the first, “Puerta del sol”, is a new version of a song already published on “American Novio” that acquires a deep traditional essence thanks to to the addition of the female mariachi from New York Flor de Toloache, while the second – titled the same as the plate – is an ode to the ancestors with strong hints of hip hop featuring the renowned Californian rapper Olmeca.

Actually, Sánchez’s music on this album, which also includes jarocho and bossa nova, is not easy to classify; she calls it “Mexican Art Pop”. “I can’t speak for others, but for me and for the people around me, the fusion of styles is very natural, and also that of languages, because there are many artists who are releasing bilingual music,” he reasoned. “The new generation of Latinx is very interesting, because they are young people who speak English and Spanish.”

“For me, composing in different styles is not only a sample of everything I have exposed myself to, but it also reflects my character as a singer-songwriter, because sometimes I am inspired by a cumbia, a corrido, something from Brazilian music or something that comes from jazz ”, he explained. “I’m at a point where I love jumping between styles, because each one of them represents my Americanity and my Mexicanness.”

In the right moment

In terms of messages, the work incorporates lyrics that sometimes point to female empowerment and the vindication of women, embodied through collaborations with artists who, in addition to Flor de Toloache, include the Mexican Madame Recamier and the mariachi angelino The Hummingbird.

“It’s very important [haber hecho algo así], especially in this historic time, when women are liberating themselves more and expressing all that, ”Sánchez resumed. “Having the feminine touch was very important to me, because it allows me to honor my musical sisters.”

“I grew up surrounded by male musicians, and I have only recently been able to do the same with my female colleagues in recent years,” she said. “These collaborations are a reflection of what is happening in the world, and also serve to set a good example for girls who want to make music, because women can be everything we want to be.”

Sánchez finished recording the album with the pandemic already underway, and even made two of his pieces remotely with the respective collaborators. But it is not the only thing he has done in the studio during these difficult days, because he has almost ready a three-song EP which, for his part, will be completely political.

Act of rebellion

“It will be called ‘Say Something’ and it will have three protest songs – two in English and one in Spanish – that I wrote during the week George Floyd was killed,” he emphasized. “One of them,‘ The Kids Are Still in Cages ’ [‘Los niños todavía están en jaulas’]It will have its own video, and it is in English because many things have already been done on the matter in Spanish and I want the message to be heard by other people ”.

With regard to the album proposal, Sánchez has a very clear answer for Latinos who prefer not to get involved in the struggle of Black Lives Matter or communities to which they do not belong.

“This work was inspired by a famous poem by the German priest Martin Niemöller, in which he tells of a person who decided to do nothing when the Nazis attacked the socialists, the trade unionists and the Jews, and who had no one to help him. defend when she had to be attacked, “she commented, alluding to the literary piece” Primero came. “

And, for her, staying quiet is the equivalent of being violent, and staying inactive is being an accomplice in what is happening. “I do not consider myself the most political person in the world and I am an artist, but we are living in such an important time that I cannot close my eyes; I have to have a perspective, ”he emphasized.

“If you see something is wrong, open your mouth and say something,” he added. “Maybe someone will listen to it and maybe not, as could happen with this EP; But don’t let it remain in your conscience that you supported something unfair with your silence ”.