Nail Polish Full Movie

It is a thriller film. It is a Zee5 original film.

Filmyzilla is a popular illegal piracy website that includes a large collection of Hindi films. It also includes various movies and web series such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, English, etc.

We can say that the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla is a hub for movies and web series. Let’s talk about the film Nail Polish.

Nail Polish Full Movie Download:

The film Nail Polish follows the story of a social activist who is accused of raping and killing two children. They both are migrant children. The film Nail Polish includes suspense and a thriller.

Bugs Bhargava Krishna directed the film Nail Polish. Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava produced it.

Bugs Bhargava Krishna also wrote the film Nail Polish. Sanjay Wandrekar gave the music in the film Nail Polish.

Deep Metkar edited the film Nail Polish, and Tinni Mitra and Harshad Palsule edited it. The film Nail Polish was made under Ten Years Younger Productions. Zee5 distributed it.

The film Nail Polish is available on the OTT platform Zee5.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Nail Polish.

Nail Polish Cast:

Arjun Rampal as Siddharth Jaisingh – Sid Manav Kaul as Veer Singh – Ranjit – Charu Raina Anand Tiwari as Amit Kumar Rajit Kapur as Judge Kishore Bhushan Madhoo as Shobha Bhusan Samreen Kaur as Charu Raina Rushad Rana as Yashpal Sharma Neha Hinge as Malthi Kumar Pratibha Goregaonkar as Matron Mansee Deshmukh as Maya Kawal Deepak Chaddha as Dada Shah Sukesh Anand as Harpal Phera Shiv Kumar Subramaniam as Dr. Nandi

Let’s see the release date of the film Nail Polish.

Nail Polish Release Date:

The film Nail Polish was released on 1st January 2021, and the length of the film Nail Polish is 128 minutes.

The film Nail Polish was released on the OTT platform Zee5. It is still available to watch on Zee5.

Find the trailer of the film Nail Polish below.

Nail Polish Trailer:

