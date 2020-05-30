Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 For Teaching Vacancies at npcil.nic.in

In the latest recruitment notification, Nagaland University is offering various Teaching jobs through Nagaland University Recruitment 2020. The official announcement is available from the university’s official portal npcil.nic.in.

Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Nagaland University Name of the Region Nagaland Posts Name Registrar

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor No. of Vacancies 61 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Nagaland Pay Scale Registrar: 37,400/- to 67,000/- Rs with 10,000/- G P

Professor: 37,400/- to 67,000/- Rs with 9,000/- GP

Associate Professor: 15,600/- to 39,100/- Rs with 6,000/- GP

Assistant Professor: 15,600/- to 39,100/- Rs with 6,000/- GP Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website npcil.nic.in

Nagaland University Recruitment Notification 2020:

There are around 61 vacancies available for Teaching Faculty vacancies of Registrar, Professor, Assistant Professor, etc. Interested candidates with relevant qualifications may apply for the notification. There are certain degrees as well as skills required to use here.

Essential qualification details regarding the Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 are available below. Interested candidates should first read all these details and then apply through the online portal npcil.nic.in. They should complete various application procedures before the last date.

For those aspirants who were waiting for such teaching recruitment, this is the perfect opportunity to apply. Get more details from the university’s official portal npcil.nic.in through the official notification.

Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Details:

Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Registrar 01 Professor 33 Associate Professor 18 Assistant Professor 09 Total No. of Vacancies 61 Posts

Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Aspirants’ age should be less than 45 years to apply for any of these posts mentioned above. To get details regarding age relaxation for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates, go to the official site npcil.nic.in and read about it.

Required Educational Qualification:

Registrar:

Candidates should have their D. in the relevant discipline along with published work as well as should be engaged in research. They should have a minimum of ten publications such as books/ research – policy papers. Also, they should have a minimum of ten years of teaching experience in the University/ National level institute.

Candidates should have their D. in the relevant discipline along with published work as well as should be engaged in research. They should have a minimum of ten publications such as books/ research – policy papers. Also, they should have a minimum of ten years of teaching experience in the University/ National level institute. Professor:

Candidates with D. into a concerned discipline with research paper – published articles. They should have a minimum of ten publications and ten years of minimum experience in the teaching field.

Candidates with D. into a concerned discipline with research paper – published articles. They should have a minimum of ten publications and ten years of minimum experience in the teaching field. Associate Professor :

Candidates with good academic grades as well as Ph.D. along with a Masters Degree in the relevant field with a minimum of 55% marks are essential. Also, should have experience of teaching into leading educational institute or national level.

: Candidates with good academic grades as well as Ph.D. along with a Masters Degree in the relevant field with a minimum of 55% marks are essential. Also, should have experience of teaching into leading educational institute or national level. Assistant Professor :

Masters degree with a minimum of 55% marks from a recognized institute or university with a relevant field of study/ subject. Also, they must have qualified into NET and other equivalent tests to apply.

For more details regarding experience, refer to the official site npcil.nic.in and get details from the official notification.

Selection Procedures:

University officials shall conduct various selection procedures for selecting the most eligible candidates. There will be Short Listing, Merit Marks, Interview, Documentation, etc. procedures.

First of all, candidates’ shall get their names through various shortlisting processes as per their educational grades, etc. Later on, Nagaland University shall declare a Merit List containing names of shortlisted candidates.

And finally, selected candidates will then get called for final procedures including Documentation and Personal Interview, etc.

Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale:

Selected applicants shall receive their salary as per their posts for which they have select. Also, the pay scale depends on current rules and regulations. Here are details for monthly salary and grade pay for candidates:

Registrar: 37,400/- to 67,000/- rupees with 10,000/- Grade Pay

Professor: 37,400/- to 67,000/- rupees with 9,000/- Grade Pay

Associate Professor: 15,600/- to 39,100/- rupees with 6,000/- Grade Pay

Assistant Professor: 15,600/- to 39,100/- rupees with 6,000/- Grade Pay

Important Dates:

Nagaland University Recruitment Important Dates Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Last date – Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Update soon Nagaland University Recruitment 2020 Result Date Update soon

Address:

Recruitment Cell (Establishment Section-II),

Nagaland University,

Headquarters: Lumami,

P.O: Lumami, Pin-798627

District: Zunheboto, Nagaland

Steps To Apply For Nagaland University Recruitment 2020:

Go to the university’s official portal npcil.nic.in. Search for Recruitment Section. Go to the recent notifications. Open the official notification and read all the instructions. Then select your post and enter the required details. Candidates also need to upload their educational documents. Complete all the application procedures. At last, recheck all the data and then apply it. Get a print of the filled form. Complete all procedures before the last date.

Official Site: www.npcil.nic.in