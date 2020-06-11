Nagaland Board 12th Result 2020 available on www.nbsenagaland.com:

The Nagaland Board of School Education is going to declare Nagaland Board result notification of Nagaland Board 12th Result 2020 on the official site at www.nbsenagaland.com. The Nagaland Education Board conducted the HSSLC exam in the month of February 2020. And the expected date of the result declaration is the last week of April 2020. The result declared on the official website of the Nagaland Board. So the students who appear in the HSSLC exam they can check their result.

The Nagaland Board of School Education is known as NBSE. Nagaland education board established on the 1st October 1974. NBSE is responsible for promotion and development of secondary and higher secondary education in Nagaland. The Nagaland Board of School Education is authorized to conduct the 10th and 12th class exam in the Nagaland State. The NBSE conducted the board exam in the month of February and declared the result on the April/ May. There are many schools and colleges are affiliated under this Nagaland Education Board.

Open the official website i.e. nbsenagaland.com. On the home page click on the result tab. Now enter your hall ticket roll number and name and click on the submit button. After that take a print out of the result for future reference.

Official Site: www.nbsenagaland.com