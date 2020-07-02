NABARD Recruitment 2020 – available at www.nabard.org:

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has been declared the notification of the NABARD Recruitment 2020 among the 115 number of vacancies for the posts of Assistant Manager & Manager Vacancy at the official site www.nabard.org. So the competitors who are interested and eligible for these posts they can apply to the online mode at official site www.nabard.org. So the candidates are applied for this post before the last date of submission of an application form.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development is commonly known as NABARD. It founded on 12th July 1982. The headquarter of the NABARD located at Mumbai and other branches in all over India. It includes World Bank-affiliated organizations and global development agencies which are working fields of agriculture and rural development. This Bank declared the NABARD recruitment notification when some vacant posts occurred. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a governmental job.

NABARD Recruitment 2020:

Here, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development declared the NABARD recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant Manager & Manager. There is total 115 number of vacancies available. So the candidates who are eligible they can apply for this post. The eligibility criteria for these posts such as educational qualification, age limits, selection process, application fee, etc. are given below.

NABARD Recruitment 2020 vacancy details

Name of the Company: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development

Name of the Posts: Assistant Manager & Manager

Number of Vacancies: There is total 115 number of jobs available.

Assistant Manager: Total 100 posts available

Manager: Total 15 posts available

Job Category: This is central government sector job.

Job Location: The job located anywhere in India.

Educational Qualification:

The applied candidates must complete their Degree, Post-Graduation, CA, PG Diploma or MBA from the recognized university with minimum 50% marks.

Age Limits:

For the post of Assistant Manager, Candidates should be in between 21 years to 30 years. And for the post of Manager Candidate should be in between 25 years to 35 years. Upper age amusement for the reserved category candidates should be given as per the government norms.

Application Fee:

Candidates have to pay application fee Rs.750/- for the Assistant Manager Post and pay Rs.850/- for the post of Manager. There is no application fee for the SC/ ST/ PWD category candidates, so they have to pay Rs.100/- for intimation charges. The application fee pays through the online mode.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Manager: Pay Scale of Rs.17100/- to Rs.33200/-.

Manager: Pay Scale of Rs.21000/- to Rs.36400/-.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected by preliminary exam then Main exam and Interview process.

How to apply for the NABARD Recruitment 2020?

The NABARD has been declared the recruitment notification on the official site. So the eligible and enthusiastic candidates may apply at online on the official site. For this recruitment candidate first, visit the official site www.nabard.org. Then search the link and click on “NABARD Recruitment 2020”. Then fill all the necessary details and click on submit button. After that pay the application fee through online mode. And take a print out for the further use.

NABARD Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.nabard.org