Naanum Single Thaan Movie Download HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz.

The newly-released film Naanum Single Thaan was recently leaked by the popular illegal piracy website Movierulz. They have leaked almost all the Indian content and made it free for the audience.

When the movie or web series leaks, it directly affects the particular movie’s box office collection. Also, in India and many other countries like the US, the use of illegal pirated content or piracy websites is illegal, and it is a crime; you might get punished for that.

If we see the meaning of the title of the film Naanum Single Thaan, it is I am also Single. It is a comedy film. It is a Tamil film.

Naanum Single Thaan Movie Download HD

The story is amazing and funny as it is a comedy film. The filming of Naanum Single Thaan was done in London in mid-2019. The remaining scenes of the film Naanum Single Thaan was filmed in Chennai.

In the film, there are three soundtracks which were composed by Hitesh Manjunath. The song named Desi Lady by Lady Kash and Saisharan, Idhuvarai by Chinmayi and Nivas, and Maamazhai by Armaan Malik. These three songs are in the film Naanum Single Thaan.

Naanum Single Thaan has received average review from the audience. The cast and characters of the film Naanum Single Thaan includes Dinesh as Udhay, Deepti Sati as Swetha, Rajendran as Mr Love, Manobala as Udhay’s Father, Rama as Udhay’s Mother, Kathir, Vikash, and Selva.

Naanum Single Thaan was directed by R. Gopi. It was produced by Jayakumar and Punnagai Poo Gheetha. Hitesh Manjunath gave the music in the film Naanum Single Thaan. Find the trailer of the film Naanum Single Thaan below.

The cinematography and the editing of the film Naanum Single Thaan were completed by David Anandaraj and Adhi, respectively. Naanum Single Thaan was made under Three is a Company.

Naanum Single Thaan was released on 12th February 2021 in India and in the Tamil language. The length of Naanum Single Thaan is 115 minutes.

On IMDB, the film Naanum Single Thaan rated 4.7 out of 10. In the film, Uday meets with a beautiful girl. She was independent and attractive. Uday impressed with her and fell into love with her.

But the girl rejects her and Uday goes to the love guru to take some advice. So, this is the story of the film Naanum Single Thaan.

Do not forget to add a bookmark to this website, and stay tuned for the next update.