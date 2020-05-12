NEWS

N.Flying reportedly planning to make June comeback

May 12, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

N.Flying are reportedly be making their return very quickly!

In accordance to a number of business sources, the band’s studio work is within the closing phases, and they’re at the moment aiming for a June comeback.

The comeback comes eight months after the discharge of N.Flying’s October 2019 mini album ‘Yaho,’ which featured the title observe “Good Bam.” This might be their first comeback for the reason that addition of a fifth member – new bass participant Website positioning Dong Sung, who initially debuted in HONEYST. 

Keep tuned for extra information about this thrilling comeback!

