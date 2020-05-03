Mystery of EXO Sehun’s white dog ‘getting his fur dyed’ brown from Instagram solved

Again in March of this yr, EXO‘s Sehun confused followers with an Instagram submit, the place he joked that his well-known, white Bichon Frise Vivi had apparently “dyed his fur” brown!

However now, followers have lastly solved the thriller behind the brand new brown dog from Sehun’s Instagram photograph, as you may see under!

It appears that evidently Sehun volunteered to take care of the brown dog Monsieur, in place of an acquaintance’s ex-girlfriend. Regardless of taking up the duty abruptly, Sehun appears set on residing with Monsieur completely!

Followers commented, “Wow, actually should not somebody in that couple take duty for that dog. Bless Sehun TT”, “Monsieur, I hope that you just turn out to be good pals along with your uncles’ infants, Tan, Byul, Mongryong, Thoven, Mukmool, Monggu, Jjanggu, Jjanga and stay fortunately”, “OMG what an irresponsible couple”, “Monsieur, stay fortunately with Sehun~”, “You possibly can inform an individual is basically sort by their perspective towards animals”, “So glad Monsieur discovered a greater household TT. Folks, let’s not be irresponsible TT”, and extra.