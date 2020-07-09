Mya Michelle is born, the first daughter of Nacho and Melanny Mille

Venezuelan singer-songwriter Nacho Mendoza and his current partner, Melanny Mille, confirmed on Wednesday the birth of their first daughter together, who they named Mya Michelle.

The little girl, born on the Venezuelan island of Margarita, is the fifth descendant of the artist, who in addition to being a producer and having a career as a soloist, is a member of the duet Chyno y Nacho, with his partner Jesús Miranda.

Mendoza, 36, was already the father of four children. The eldest, Diego, is the product of the artist’s adolescent relationship, while the youngest – Miguel, Santiago and Matías – were born during his marriage to the dancer Inger Devera, from whom he is still divorcing.

According to local newspapers in Miami, where the largest Venezuelan colony outside the United States lives, the girl was born in a private clinic in the city of Pampatar, which would have been completely sealed at the artist’s request.

They also reported that both the mother and the girl are in perfect health and already in the house they share with Mendoza on the island.

Rumors of a relationship between Mendoza and Mille, a 29-year-old model and television host in Venezuela, began in the middle of last year.

However, the artist and his still wife announced their separation in late October.

Mendoza filed for divorce in February, but the process is still ongoing.

The artist moved to Venezuela a few months ago, although the rest of his family, which includes his mother, live in Miami.

Professionally, Mendoza and Miranda rejoined forces earlier this year with “Raro”, their first song since March 2017, when they announced the separation of the duo after a decade together.