Musk sues Alameda County and would remove Tesla headquarters from California

Stephen Shankland/CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Tesla sued Alameda County on May 9, in an effort to reopen its car factory in Fremont, California. This is a new chapter in the company’s CEO’s long fight against restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Tesla will also relocate its California headquarters and could stop making cars at the plant entirely, according to the executive. “I’m not playing,” Musk tweeted on May 9.

“The county is setting rules that directly contradict the governor’s orders,” Tesla said in his lawsuit against the county. “County orders must be declared null and void.”

Tesla closed the Fremont plant in March when the state and county implemented measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to start allowing some companies to reopen starting Friday, a move Musk applauded. But Alameda County, where Fremont is located, said Tesla does not have permission to reopen the plant.

Alameda County health authorities have been working directly with Tesla to reopen the factory safely, the county said in a statement on May 9. “The Tesla team has responded to our recommendations and we hope to reach an agreement on an appropriate safety plan very soon,” the county said. People and companies have made sacrifices to save lives and “we have to continue working together so that those sacrifices are not wasted,” he added.

The dispute between Musk and the county authorities show contradictory priorities in order to combat the pandemic: the return to business of the companies allows people to return to work, but it alleviates confinement and consequently poses risks to public health. More than 79,000 people in the United States and 283,000 people worldwide have died from COVID-19, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Musk works on Twitter

Musk, who has struggled with what he calls the coronavirus “panic”, is not overly pleased with the restrictions placed on his company’s electric vehicle manufacturing. Tesla has just started producing its Model Y, a crossover based on the previous Model 3.

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County. Alameda’s unelected and ignorant interim health officer is acting against the governor, the president, our constitutional freedoms and common sense,” Musk said in a tweet. “Frankly, this is the drop that spilled the glass,” Musk added in another tweet. “Tesla will move its headquarters to Texas or Nevada immediately. Tesla is the last remaining automaker in California,” he added.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

Tesla factory could reopen May 18



Alameda County had been working on a plan to allow Tesla to reopen the factory on May 18, county official Scott Haggerty told The New York Times. However, a Tesla executive told him last week that Musk was planning to sue them, which slowed down his conversations with Tesla.

The health official Musk criticized is Dr. Erica Pan, interim health officer for the Alameda County Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention. Pan studied at Tufts University School of Medicine, resided at the University of California-San Francisco School of Medicine and has worked with pediatric infectious diseases at Benioff UCSF Oakland Hospital.

Pan did not respond to a request for comment. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment, and Tesla’s attorneys declined to comment.

Tesla detailed his plan to restart activity at his factory in a 38-page document released May 9 on his website. “Our restart plan is the result of months of careful planning and preparation. It was developed from the comprehensive return-to-work plan that we established at our Shanghai Gigafactory, which has been operating safely for the past three months,” he said. Tesla. “The county’s position left us with no choice but to take legal steps to ensure that Tesla and its employees can return to work,” he explains.

California Governor’s Plan to Reopen Business

California’s policy to reopen businesses is a four-stage plan. “We are now in phase 2, where retail (street level only and with delivery services), logistics, factories and essential businesses can be opened,” the state plan website said on May 8. The plan allows counties to advance to the fastest stage if they meet the requested criteria. Alameda County and six other San Francisco Bay Area counties said May 7 that they are working “to find ways to reopen more businesses and activities safely.”

“We appreciate that the governor acknowledges that California communities are affected differently by the coronavirus and that they can therefore make decisions locally,” the counties said in the statement. “In our current environment, if a county order differs from a state order, the most restrictive order takes precedence.”

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei offered Tesla her support. “As the containment order continues, I am increasingly concerned about the potential implications it may have for our regional economy that companies like Tesla cannot function. We know that many essential companies have demonstrated that they can successfully operate using strict safety practices. and social distancing, and that should also be possible in major factories, “Mei said in a statement Saturday. The city will support Tesla as soon as it is “committed to a thoughtful and balanced approach that remains safe for our Fremont community,” he said.

Tesla’s current headquarters are in Palo Alto, California, across the Fremont Bay. “He would be really sad and disappointed if Tesla left Palo Alto,” Palo Alto Mayor Adrian Fine tweeted on Saturday. Not all politicians have been so sympathetic to Tesla and Musk. “Elon Musk threatens to take people’s jobs away unless they are allowed to risk their health. Capitalism at its worst,” former Labor Secretary Robert Reich tweeted on May 10.

Tesla vs Alameda County Law… by jonathan_skillings on Scribd

Hot Wheels presents a Tesla Cybertruck at the 2020 Toy Fair [fotos] To see photos