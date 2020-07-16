Musk confirms restart of Tesla production by defying authority

Tesla



Tesla officially restarted production at its Fremont, California plant on May 11, contradicting local government orders. The company’s CEO, Elon Musk, confirmed on his Twitter account that the workers are back at work and did not hesitate to affirm that his decision goes against the confinement order for coronavirus of Alameda County.

In fact, Musk said he is willing to be arrested.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

The CEO’s tweets come after Tesla restarted production on his plant on May 11, despite not receiving the green light from the local government. On May 8, California Governor Gavin Newsom said some factories may start operating, but Alameda County, where the Fremont factory is located in Tesla, does not yet allow the factory activity to resume.

CBS News affiliate in the Bay Area, KPIX, reported that workers have already started to enter and exit the Tesla plant in Fremont. Photos from KTVU, a Fox News affiliate, show the factory parking lots full, indicating that the workers were reported to have returned to work on Monday morning 11. A worker called KTVU and told him he got to work at 6 p.m. PT on May 10 and that his shift ended at 6 a.m. on May 11.

The worker said the Tesla plant is “working” and expressed concern that the workplace does not follow recommended health guidelines. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Alameda County officials released a statement regarding Tesla’s reopening on May 11, saying they had discovered that “the Tesla factory in Fremont had opened beyond minimal basic operations.” “We have notified Tesla that it can only keep core operations minimal until we have an approved plan that can be implemented, according to the local public health order. We are addressing this issue using the same phased approach that we use for other companies that have violated the order in the past, and we hope Tesla will also abide by the mandatory measures, “the county said in its statement, emailed to CNET. “We are communicating with Tesla and hope that the company will present a specific plan for its factory as required by the guide and the California state checklist for factory operations, issued on May 7. We hope to review the plan for Tesla and agree on the protocol and deadlines to reopen safely, “he added.

This weekend, Tesla announced it would restart operations after the state gave the green light to begin factory production. Meanwhile, the county said it was continuing talks with Tesla, but did not believe it was appropriate to send employees back to work just yet. The county was allegedly working to give Tesla the go-ahead to return to work on May 18.

Musk said on May 9 that Tesla filed a lawsuit against the county in order to reopen the vehicle assembly plant. He also said he would move the plant to Nevada or Texas, thereby removing Tesla production from California in response to regulations. Musk has come to qualify the confinement orders of the “fascist” authorities.

In his plan to restart factory activity, Tesla detailed the steps he is taking to restart production and stressed that he has worked with county and state governments to offer workers “health and safety.” The 38-page plan also details the steps Tesla implemented at its Fremont factory, building on the guidelines it followed in reopening its plant in Shanghai, Tesla’s second production plant in the world.

