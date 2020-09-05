& Music: J Balvin shows his most vulnerable side in this documentary by Quibi

Quibi



Quibi joins the long list of services by streaming, and the day of its premiere it arrives with 50 different programs for its three content categories. These are movies in chapters that last no more than 10 minutes each; series and documentaries of entertainment, food, music and more; and the “Daily Essentials”, news programs that offer the latest in 5 or 6 minutes.

As part of the launch, Quibi offers the first three episodes of its films, series and documentaries, and will launch new episodes from Monday to Friday.

Among the list of documentaries available from April 6 is & Music a series produced by OBB Pictures & Goodstory Entertainment and featuring artists such as American pop singer Ariana Grande, Colombian artist J Balvin and Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

However, & Music It is not a documentary that revolves around these artists, but rather shows us the talent and importance of the characters that surround them, such as their lighting directors, choreographers, audio engineers, spiritual gurus and composers, among others.

The documentary series starts strong, with the chapter called Lights & Music, which introduces us to Gabe Fraboni, lighting director and the mastermind behind Martin Garrix’s spectacular visual shows. This episode allows us to see the two artists working in a synchronized way to offer an incomparable audiovisual show.

The second chapter, entitled Mind & Music, shows the most human side of the Colombian artist J Balvin and introduces us to his spiritual guide Ramiro Agudelo who, in his own words, has saved his life on several occasions. J Balvin talks about his experience on stage and how it is that through meditation –– and Agudelo’s guidance–– he has found the strength to maintain the balance between his character “J Balvin” and his true self, called José.

The third chapter Dance & Music talks about the role played by brothers Scott and Brian Nicholson, who are the choreographers for Ariana Grande. Other chapters within the documentary series are Audio & Music which talks about the audio engineer Derek Ali, Style & Music chapter focusing on designer Jasmine Benjamin, and Writing & Music which talks about composer Andrew Watt, who works with Ozzy Osbourne, lead singer of the rock band Black Sabbath.

Quibi has two monthly subscription plans, one with a cost of US $ 5 that includes commercials, and the other without commercials that costs US $ 8 a month. Being a service designed to be viewed on mobile phones, you will have to download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store, and if you are still not sure you want to subscribe to the service, you can try it for free for 90 days. This offer is valid for those who subscribe before April 20.