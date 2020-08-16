‘Murder in the Woods’ takes the ‘slasher’ to completely Latino lands

After finishing high school, Luis Iga, originally from Saltillo, Coahuila, moved to the United States and worked hard in various cities in this country (including New York, New Orleans and Miami) until he achieved his green card. ‘and enroll in USC in order to pursue film studies that would allow him to fulfill his most precious childhood dream: to become the Hispanic Steven Spielberg.

“I loved the movies and all the special effects stuff since I was little; in fact, he would buy me rockets, make them explode and record them with my dad’s Betacam camera, simulating that they were explosions in mountains because he placed them in a construction area that was next to my house ”, was the first thing the young filmmaker in an interview with LA Times en Español.

And although he still has a long way to go to reach the level and fame of the author of classics such as “Jaws” and “Schindler’s List”, Iga has just taken an important step in that direction when he managed to release his first feature film, “Murder in the Woods ”, which launches today in 24 drive-ins and digitally on September 18.

The long way

The film, in which a group of young people begins to be eliminated by a mysterious murderer – inspired by films such as “Scream” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” -, was filmed in 2015, and despite having been circulating since then on the festival circuit (as happened with the 2018 edition of the Guadalajara International Film Festival in Los Angeles, where we saw it for the first time), until now it has not had the opportunity to expose itself to a truly massive audience.

“We have had to confront executives who think that this is not a Latino movie because it does not have drug cartels, cholos or undocumented immigrants, even though it is in fact completely Latino, from the people who financed it to the actors, including José Julián, who appeared alongside Demián Bichir in ‘A Better Life’, and Danny Trejo, known for ‘Machete’ ”, Iga took up, who worked with his personal computer in the elaboration of the special effects (because there are several scenes of ‘gore’).

“Our intention is to bring to light stories that are universal in scope, but made by Latinos and with Latinos who may not speak Spanish, although they have grown up between two worlds and have ambivalent feelings about the culture of their ancestors,” explained the filmmaker . “So this movie is not predictable, but has elements of the Day of the Dead and the altars.”

Before everything changed with the arrival of Covid-18, Iga was on the verge of a deal to show the film in nearly 200 traditional theaters. “When all this happened, the plans were canceled and we were going to go out only on VOD, but suddenly we were contacted by the ‘booker’ of ‘Becky’, who had done very well in drive-ins,” said our interviewee, in allusion to the successful ‘indie’ production of the same school that was released in early 2000.

“We only had three weeks to prepare everything, but since we had been working on the project for several years, we were able to fulfill what was asked of us,” he added. “This is happening on the fly, because we will be adding theaters as the days go by and making them known on our official website.”

The known and the new

To be clear, “Murder” avoids stereotypes when it comes to presenting our community, but appeals with pleasure to the archetypes of the ‘slasher’, because it has among its characters ‘the virgin’, the ‘easy girl’ and the ‘stupid and sporty boy’, and puts them all in one of those rural cabins that have been the privileged setting of the genre from “Evil Dead” (1981) to “Cabin in the Woods” (2011).

“Work with [la guionista] Yelyna De León to develop the idea of ​​doing something different, because all the previous films had the same type of characters ”, Iga emphasized. “We wanted to present Latinos in the United States as we are, with things typical of our culture but without focusing on that.”

A recent image of director Luis Iga, (Facebook of the artist)

“Murder” opens a week after “The Tax Collector”, a criminal ‘thriller’ directed and written by the American David Ayer (“Training Day”, “End of Watch”) which, however, also has a vast cast of Hispanic actors from the American Union, but that has been questioned precisely for reinforcing stereotypes, since its characters are ruthless criminals.

In any case, what interests Iga is that Chelsea Rendón (also known for her participation in the television series “Vida”) participates in both productions. “We have left seven days later [de la otra película], and it is very rare that one of our young talents appears in two film jobs in such a short time, “he told us. “I am really proud of her, because she is a very good and very passionate actress who completely gets into her characters.”

After completing the filming of “Murder”, the Mexican filmmaker, who now has his own production company, Rezinate, had an animation project in his hands that was later postponed, but which has been reborn due to how safe it is to do at times like the current ones; however, he himself is concerned about what he calls a monopolization of the film business that is destroying independent cinema.

“Anyway, I will continue in the fight, and these days, seeing the posters of my film in the drive-ins has restored my enthusiasm,” he said. “I keep putting together my own projects, among them another scary one, which would take place on a plantation in Louisiana; one of action; and one more that would be a musical that mixes the Latin with the Anglo ”.