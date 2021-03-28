Mumbai Saga Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Filmyzilla.

The cast members of the film Mumbai Saga includes John Abraham as Amartya Rao, Emraan Hashmi as Inspector Vijay Sarvakar, Suniel Shetty as Murali Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal as Seema Rao, Rohit Roy as Baba, Anjana Sukhani as Sonali Khaitan, Mahesh Manjrekar as Bhau, Prateik Babbar as Arjun Rao, Gulshan Grover as Nari Khan, Amole Gupte as Gaitonde, Samir Soni as Sunil Khaitan, Shaad Randhawa as Jagannath, Vivaan Parashar as Sadashiv, Ivan Rodrigues as Journalist, and Rohit Kadu Deshmukh.

The filming of the film Mumbai Saga was started on 27th August 2019. It was filmed in Mumbai and in Hyderabad. It was completed in October 2020.

There are two songs in the film Mumbai Saga titled Shor Machega and Danka Baja. It was composed by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Payal Dev. The film Mumbai Saga was released on 19th March 2021. The film Mumbai Saga has earned around Rs. 10.23 crores till the date. Mumbai Saga is an Indian action crime film.

On the release day, the film has collected around Rs. 2.82 crores. The film Mumbai Saga was directed by Sanjay Gupta. It was written by Vaibhav Vishal and Sanjay Gupta.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir produced the film Mumbai Saga. Robin Bhatt and Sanjay Gupta did the screenplay of the film.

Amar Mohile gave the background score in the film. Shikhar Bhatnagar did the cinematography and Bunty Negi edited the film Mumbai Saga. The film was created under T-Series and White Feather Films. AA Films distributed it.

The film Mumbai Saga is in the Hindi language and the film is 128 minutes long. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Mumbai Saga.

