Mumbai Port Trust Recruitment 2020 Sports Trainee Vacancy available at www.mumbaiport.gov.in:

The Mumbai Port Trust has invites the candidate to recruit for the Sports Trainee among the 08 number of posts on the official site at www.mumbaiport.gov.in. The last time off provides the application form is 8th June 2020.

The Mumbai Port Trust is an autonomous corporation wholly owned by the government of India. The Mumbai Port Trust is declared the recruitment notification for the posts of Sports trainee. For the post of Sports Trainee, there is total 8 number of vacancy available. The interested candidates may apply for this post on before the last date of submission at the official site www.mumbaiport.gov.in.

Before using the Mumbai Port Sports Trainee Recruitment candidates first check their eligibility criteria and then after submitting their application form. To get more information about the Mumbai Port Trust Recruitment candidates visit on the official site at www.mumbaiport.gov.in.

Name of the Organization: Mumbai Port Trust

Name of the Post: Sports Trainee

Total job vacancies: Total 08 vacant seats available

Body Building: 01 post

Football: 07 posts

Job Location: The position located in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Eligibility Criteria for Mumbai Port Trust Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian

Educational Qualification: The candidates should have represented the country in an international competition or represented a state in a national competition or represented combined universities team in any national competition or represented a school in an inter-university tournament conducted by school sports control board.

Age Limits: Candidates have minimum age should be 18 years and maximum age should be years as on 8th June 2020.

Pay Scale: The selected nominees will get Rs.10000/- per month.

Selection process: The candidates will choose by their performance in the trial conducted.

Application Fee: The candidates have to pay Rs.100/- through demand draft for “Mumbai Port Trust Sports Club” payable at Mumbai.

How to apply IIVR Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who are eligible and responsive for these posts they visit the official site at www.mumbaiport.gov.in. Then download the application form from the website and fill all details carefully and submit on before the last date.

Postal Address :

JT. General Secretary Mumbai Port Trust Sports Club,

2nd Floor, Railway manager’s building,

Ramjibhai Kamani Marg,

Near Vasant Hotel,

Ballard Estate,

Mumbai – 400 001.

Official site: www.mumbaiport.gov.in