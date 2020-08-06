Mulan will premiere on September 4 direct on Disney Plus

Walt Disney Pictures



At last the suspense ended. After what Disney put his movie Mulan in film limbo a couple of weeks ago, leaving it out of its release calendar for 2020 and 2021, we knew that there were many possibilities that the studio decided to release it in its service of streaming Disney Plus.

And that will be the case. Mulan will premiere on Disney Plus on September 4. But you will have to pay an additional $ 29.99 to see it. In those markets where Disney Plus is not available, Mulan will be released in theaters. The decision comes in a year in which the film release schedule continues to delay titles and where Disney has seen the success of the premiere on the streaming platform of the film about the play Hamilton.

The decision also contrasts with the strategy of another large studio, Warner Bros., which remains committed to releasing its titles in theaters. As you will with the premiere of Tenet this September 3 internationally, in those countries with open movie theaters, but not in the United States.

In any case, do not be fooled by tweets that seem suspiciously official and that seem to want to indicate that Black Widow will also be released in the service of streaming Disney Plus. Officially, the premiere of Black Widow It is still scheduled for November 6 in theaters.

2020-2021 film premiere schedule after coronavirus delays [fotos] To see photos