‘Mulan’, an older version of the warrior who has fought for its premiere

The warrior “Mulan” returns to the screens with a new version of the Disney classic shot with a cast of flesh and blood that, however, will not hit theaters and risk its success by “streaming” in a strategy that involves a before and an after in the audiovisual industry.

Few imagined that the most complicated battle for the heroine and the giant Disney would be to find a way to premiere in a world hit by the coronavirus this film that has cost about 250 million dollars, the adaptation of a most expensive animation classic until the date.

“Mulan” was the great bet of the entertainment factory for this season, with a decided vocation for the Asian public – increasingly important to Hollywood – and a record already beaten: The most expensive film ever directed by a woman, the filmmaker Niki Caro.

But the safe bet soon became a controversial testing ground.

THE DIFFICULT ROAD TO RELEASE A NEW “MULAN”

After months of delays, Disney has thrown in the towel and will launch this blockbuster on Friday directly through its Disney + platform.

It’s an unprecedented move for the world’s leading film studio, which has stayed true to theaters, bringing back more box office hits in the last five years than any other competitor.

Not even the great “premiere” held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 9, when coronavirus alarms exceeded all decibels, prevented its worldwide premiere from being canceled just two days later.

Now the challenge will be to check how many viewers pay the almost 30 dollars that their rent costs in “streaming”, a lower price in other countries that has been set as a scale for the rest of the productions on the waiting list.

In between, the promotion of “Mulan” has not been without controversy, especially when its protagonist, Liu Yifei, expressed his support for the Chinese authorities during the protests in Hong Kong.

“I support the Hong Kong police. Now you can refute me. What a shame for Hong Kong, ”said the actress on social networks, who was born in Wuhan (China), the epicenter of the pandemic at the beginning of the year, in order to better link with the circumstances.

A MORE MATURE VERSION, WITH MORE ACTION AND ADAPTED TO TRADITION

The signing of Liu Yifei came after an international casting to find an actress who would embody the spirit of Hua Mulan in a more mature and combative way than the 1998 cartoon version.

Disney has tried to respect the Chinese culture and tradition as much as possible in the new film that, far from being a mere adaptation, delivers more darkness and mystery than its predecessor.

To get closer to the Asian public, the script has changed.

Liu Yifei is “Mulan” (Disney)

The famous dragon does not speak because it would be considered a lack of respect for such an important image in its tradition.

Certain characters were also dispensed with to avoid a love affair between an older man with authority over a young woman, and power relationships give more weight to female roles.

The plot is stripped of its most musical part to give more weight to the combat and action scenes, recorded in impossible scenarios, with a spectacular setting that demonstrates the enormous budget it has handled.

Likewise, Hua Mulan’s conversion to her male alter-ego with a flesh-and-blood actress acquires another much deeper and more symbolic dimension at a time when cultural production was crying out for space from women and the diversity that life contains. new “Mulan”.