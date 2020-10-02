[50% सब्सिडी] मुख्यमंत्री बिहार ग्राम परिवहन योजना 2021: Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana

The state government of Bihar is made a scheme for low-income people and people who are living in rural areas. However, we all know that the Bihar is one state of India. Bihar has a good source of natural resources.

Bihar is such a good state of India. The government of Bihar is making many schemes for the Bihar people. But the people of Bihar are not well educated. They should know the information about the scheme that s released by the government of Bihar. The government will also help the poor people to purchase their life living things.

About the Mukhya Mantri Gram Parivahan Yojana:

The scheme, named Mukhya Mantri Gram Parivahan yojana, is the state government scheme. That means, in India, the central government and state government both can launch a scheme for the people.

This scheme is a Bihar government scheme, and the state government also makes this scheme. Through this scheme, the government will give financial assistance to the people of Bihar.

After the lockdown situation, the reports say that many people have lost their job and have to find a new job. But due to low economic condition, people can not discover new jobs. It is difficult for poor people to survive without new jobs.

The government of Bihar has decided to launch this scheme for the betterment of that peopl. This scheme will offer financial assistance to the peopl to purchase the two-wheeler or four-wheeler. The government of Bihar announced that the government would give the maximum amount of Rs.1 lakh loan to the people.

Under the scheme, the people will get the benefits of subsidy. On purchasing the two-wheelers of a four-wheeler, the citizen of rural areas will get about 50% subsidy on the amount of the vehicle.

The government will give 40,000 people employment. That means this scheme will also increase the employment of the state. Through this scheme, the people of Bihar will get the job, and they can get finance through that job. The survival problems of the Bihar people become solved.

Application form filling process of the scheme:

The government makes the facilities of application form for this scheme. The poor peopl who wanted to take advantage of this scheme can take participate in this scheme.

The people wanted to purchase the vehicle, and they live in the rural areas of the state, and they do not have to sufficient amount of money, then they can enroll their name in the scheme.

Those people will get the benefits of the subsidy from the Bihar government. The steps to apply for the scheme are given here.