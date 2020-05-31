MUC Bank Recruitment 2020 For Clerical Trainee Vacancies at mucbank.com:

The Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank Limited is declaring its latest MUC Bank Recruitment 2020 through the official portal mucbank.com. There are numerous vacancies available for Clerical Trainee posts and for that the bank invites candidates with such qualification and interest into banking.

MUC Bank Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Mehsana Urban Co. OP. Bank Limited Name of the Region Gujarat Posts Name Clerical Trainees Vacancies No. of Vacancies 70 Posts Application Fees Rs.100/- Job Category Multi-state Scheduled Bank Examination date Update soon Work Location Gujarat Pay Scale Rs.14000/- Per month Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website mucbank.com

MUC Bank Recruitment Notification 2020:

The MUC Bank Recruitment 2020 is offering around 70 vacancies and for that number of applicants must be applying. This recruitment would be a great opportunity to get jobs in Gujarat for eligible candidates. Especially the candidates, who belong to Mehsana and were searching for banking jobs.

Essential qualification criteria for Education, Age, Registration Fees, Application Procedures, Selection Procedures, etc. are available here. After reading all these details, applicants may apply via the MUC official portal mucbank.com. Also, the portal has further qualifications as well as the schedule for recruitment.

MUC Bank Recruitment 2020 Details:

MUC Bank Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

To apply for the MUC Bank Recruitment 2020, candidates’ age should be between 21 to 35 years as on 14th September 2020.

SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen candidates will receive their age relaxation as per current government rules. The bank shall provide relaxation into their upper age limit. To know more, go to the official portal and get details through the notification mucbank.com.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their M.Com/ M.SC/ MCA/ MBA along with their relevant subjects of study from a government recognized institute or university.

Also, candidates must have completed their Masters with a minimum of 50% of marks.

Registration Fees:

For completing all the application procedures, candidates need to pay some registration fees. For that, the amount is 100/- rupees which candidates need to pay via Non-Refundable Draft in favor of the bank.

Selection Procedures:

The Mehsana Urban Cooperative Bank Limited officials shall conduct various selection procedures. There will be procedures including Online Test, Personal Interview, Documentation, etc.

At first, there will be Online Test, and most probably IBPS shall conduct the test. For that, the syllabus, exam pattern, marking system, and many more details will release soon. Also, candidates will need their Admit Card to attend the exam.

After that, selected candidates need to appear for further procedures, i.e., Personal Interview. At last, shortlisted candidates will receive their jobs as Clerical Trainees into the MUC.

Job Location:

In the official notification, it states that candidates’ recruited through this notification are not for the Mehsana district branch but other districts/ cities. Hence candidates should note that they will get their job posting, anywhere in Gujarat.

Pay Scale:

Based on MUC Bank as well as state government rules, employees shall receive their salary. Here are details for that:

For First Year: Fixed salary of 12,000/- rupees

For Second Year: Fixed salary of 13,000/- rupees

For Third Year: Fixed salary of 14,000/- rupees

Afterward: as per Clerical scale, minimum 18,100/- rupees

Important Dates:

Address:

Corporate Office

High Way,

Mehsana–384002(Gujrat),

Steps To Apply for MUC Bank Recruitment 2020:

First of all, go to the bank’s official portal mucbank.com At the Home Page, Go to the “Latest News” Section. Click on that link. Go to “Clerical Trainee Bharati 2020” A new link will open. Download the official notification. Read all the instructions carefully. Then go to the “Apply” link. Enter all the required details. Upload Documents, Signature, Photograph. Pay registration fees. Get challan. At last, click on Submit Button. Get a print of the filled form. Keep checking the official portal for Online Test.

Official Site: www.mucbank.com