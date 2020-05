SBS MTV revealed the total line-up for the following episode of ‘The Show’. The episode shall be aired tomorrow on SBS MTV and MTV Asia in 18 international locations. The reside stream shall be out there on youtube for worldwide followers.

Full line-up:

OH MY GIRL, ASTRO, MOON JONG UP, GWSN, H&D, CRAVITY, NATTY, ParkKangSungXRUE,

Busters, RyuJiKwang, FANATICS, LeeJinjae, NOIR