MTV Honors Boseman: “His Impact Will Live Forever”

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, whose death from colon cancer shocked his fans, was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards as a real-life hero.

Host Keke Palmer said Sunday night that the ceremony was dedicated to the actor, who passed away at age 43 on Friday.

Boseman was honored at the MTV Film and TV Awards in 2018 for his role as the Marvel Comics superhero.

Palmer said that Boseman was “a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did.” On screen, Boseman played icons of the black community such as Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and US Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

“Its impact will live forever,” Palmer said.

MTV was the second channel to acknowledge the actor’s impact on the same night. ABC broadcast “Black Panther” commercial-free Sunday in a primetime tribute, followed by the ABC News special “Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King.”