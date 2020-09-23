MSRTC Recruitment 2020 | Apply Online Driver Assistant Mechanic Clerk Jobs | Official Website @msrtc.maharashtra.gov.in

The official notification for the MSRTC Recruitment 2020 is out now. All the interested candidates can now apply online for ST Mahamandal Maharashtra RTC Driver cum Conductor Assistant Mechanic Clerk Typist Vacancies.

It will be possible for the interested and eligible aspirants to apply online for various posts that MSRTC Recruitment is offering through the official website. The candidates can be able to apply through the official website online, i.e. www.msrtc.gov.in or www.msrtcexam.in.

This article is all about the Maharashtra Rajya Marg Parivahan Mahamandal Bharti 2020 updates. It will help the candidates looking for the latest vacancies in Maharashtra RTC after passing the 10th examination.

There is a huge number of vacancies for the candidates of around 8022 jobs for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to fill up posts of Driver and Conductor. All the interested candidates can currently be able to download the latest MSRTC jobs 2020 notification PDF.

You will just have to go to the official website of the MSRTC Recruitment and apply for the post that you want to.

Contestants will get all the details by reading the official notification that the MSRTC Recruitment authorities have released. The process to apply online for the MSRTC Jobs will start from 18 January 2020 at the official website.

Those candidates who are eligible and follow all the eligibility criteria should not miss this helpful opportunity and apply for the Maha ST Driver Conductor Jobs. There are so many candidates who are currently finding a way to apply for the MSRTC Posts online. So let us now move to the next section to understand how you can be able to apply online for MSRTC Recruitment 2020 online.

Official Notification For MSRTC Recruitment 2020 | ST Mahamandal Driver Conductor Assistant Mechanic Clerk Vacancies

There is a total of 8022 vacancies available for the eligible and candidates who have essential educational qualifications as mentioned in the official notification. It is indeed a job opportunity for all the candidates and job seekers who are looking to have a career in MSRTC. Contestants need to have a valid driving license to apply for the post of Maharashtra State RTC Driver Vacancies.

If you want to apply for any post mentioned in the official notification of MSRTC Recruitment 2020-21. Then you will have to follow all the eligibility criteria and apply online through the official website only. No other means of applying for the MSRTC Recruitment will be accepted by the officials.

The MSRTC Examination will be conducted at various exam centers and you can get all the details in the admit card which will be released prior to the examination. Scroll down for a step by step guide to apply online through the official website.

How To Apply For MSRTC Driver Conductor Online?

Here, we did mention an easy and simple step by step guide with the help of which the candidates can figure out how they can apply for MSRTC Recruitment 2020-21. You will just have to follow the below-given steps carefully.

Step 1: Open the official website

Step 2: Click on “Download Notification for Recruitment of Driver cum Conductor Vacancies”

Step 3: Click on “Apply Online” and fill up all the essential details, upload the scanned documents, and pay the application fees

Step 4: Verify all the details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: After successful registration, you will get the Registration Number and Password for sure

Step 6: Download or take a printout of your application form