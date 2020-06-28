MSBTE model question paper for summer & winter exam Sample G, E Scheme at msbte.com:

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has been released MSBTE sample question paper, Sample G & E Scheme for summer & winter exam at msbte.com. The Maharashtra State Board of Education conducted the exams of Polytechnic, Diploma courses. So those students who are appeared in this winter/ Summer examination they can download Sample/ Model question paper on the official site of the MSBTE. The official site is www.msbte.com.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education examination for all courses such as EEE, Mechanical, EC, Civil Engineering etc. So 1st, 2nd and 3rd year of Polytechnic, Diploma or Degree students can download the MSBTE sample question paper for summer/ Winter examination. Students can also check their syllabus, Admit card, timetable, and result on the official site. Students can download model/sample question paper for exam preparation and get more marks.

MSBTE model question paper for summer/ winter exam

Students who are appeared in the examination they can download the sample question paper with the answer key. So the preparation will be done easily for the students and get a high score rather than the previous examination. All previous years sample question paper are repeated question and answer, these questions are asked in exam much time and these all are important questions.

Students can download question paper for scheme-wise or download by code wise. Students should prepare these all repeated question and answer of the previous year’s sample question paper.

How to search MSBTE question paper:

All students first login into the main portal.

Find the appropriate link and click on the Search Sample question paper.

Question paper search by using scheme-wise or search by using code wise.

Students select the exam, semester and year and click on search button.

Now MSBTE sample question papers are available on to the screen in PDF format.

Students can download the PDF. And solve the question and answer.

Official Site: The official site of MSBTE is www.msbte.com.