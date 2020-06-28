MPTET Online Application Form 2020 for Teacher – Notification download at vyapam.nic.in:

The Madhya Pradesh Vyapam has going to publish the notification of the MPTET online Application Form 2020 on the official site at www.vyapam.nic.in. The Madhya Pradesh Vyapam was going to conduct the MPTET, which is known as the Madhya Teacher Eligibility Test. So the candidates who want to get the occupation in the teacher post they can apply for the MPTET 2020 on the official site. The MPTET examination conducts by the Department of School Education of Madhya Pradesh.

MPTET Online Application Form 2020:

The Department of School Education is only authorized education board to conduct the written test for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in the Madhya Pradesh State. The MP TET exam carried out by the Madhya Pradesh Government through the Vyapam. The principal aim of conducting the examination is to the selection of qualified teachers for batter education in India. The candidates who qualified in the test they can get the job in various public and private schools and also Navoday Vidyalaya.

MP Teacher Eligibility Test 2020:

The Madhya Pradesh government conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test every year. In that large number of candidates applied and get the job in various schools of the Madhya Pradesh state. This year also conducts the MP TET exam. Now it declares the application form on the official site at www.vyapam.nic.in. Selected candidates have the best opportunity to get a government job as a Teacher. So the candidates who qualified in the written test they will call for the further selection process.

MP TET Application Form 2020 at www.vyapam.nic.in:

The MP Board is going to recruit the teacher as a primary teacher, Upper primary teacher for the class I to V and Class VI to VII for Vyapam. SO it is a very important announcement for the candidates who want to get the government job as a teacher. They can submit their application form on the online mode on the official site at www.vyapam.nic.in. The MPTET conduction to paper, paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 for the primary teacher and paper 2 for the Upper Primary teacher. To get more details about the MPTET candidates visit the official site of it.

Name of the Department: Department of School Education, MP Vyapam

Name of the Exam: MP TET 2020 (Teacher Eligibility Test)

MP TET Eligibility Criteria:

Primary Teacher: Candidates should complete a diploma/ degree in a relevant field. Candidates must have pass 12 th class with minimum 50% marks from the recognized board.

class with minimum 50% marks from the recognized board. Upper Primary Teacher: Candidates who have completed B.Ed. Degree with graduation in the relevant field they can apply for the MP TET Upper Primary Teacher.

Age Limit: The candidates have a minimum age of 18 years, and the maximum age should be 35 years.

Important Dates:

Online application form filling process starts from July 2020

Online Application form filling process closes in August 2020

MP TET Exam Date: October 2020

How to apply MPTET Application form 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for the MPTET they log on the official site at www.vyapam.nic.in. Then on the homepage match on the online application form. Then fill all required details and submit them carefully. Take out the hard copy for further use.

MPTET Application Form 2020

Official site: www.vyapam.nic.in