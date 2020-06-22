MPSC Police Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 Download PSI Exam Call Letter at www.mpsc.gov.in:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission announces the notification of MPSC Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020 on the approved website at www.mpsc.gov.in. The Maharashtra Police declare the recruitment notification for the post of Police Sub Inspector. For this post number of vacancies are available. Candidates who have completed all the registration process they can download their MPSC Admit Card from the main portal site. The Maharashtra PSC conduct written exam on the 21st August 2020. So the candidates download it very soon.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission is known as its short form MPSC. The MPSC select the candidates for ordinary administration employment in the Maharashtra state. The main Headquarter situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the largest police force in among India. The Maharashtra PSC declare the recruitment notification for the various posts when vacancies are generated. Recently, the MPSC announce recruitment notification for Police Sub Inspector posts among the 828 vacant seats.

As per information, the MPSC conduct the written examination for the office of MPSC Police Sub Inspector on the 21st August 2020. So the applicants who are applied for this post and want to appear in the written test they can download the Maharashtra PSC admit card 2020 on the official website at www.mpsc.gov.in. Presently the MPSC publish the MPSC Police Sub Inspector Admit Card on the main portal site. So the candidates download it from the website and take a hard copy for the exam purpose.

The selection process for the MPSC Police Sub Inspector posts by written test, personal interview, and some physical eligibility test. The MPSC conduct first prelims test and then the main examination. Candidates who qualified in the written exam they will call for further process. So the candidates download MPSC Police Sub Inspector Admit Card on the website at www.mpsc.gov.in. Now candidates start the preparation for the test to get more marks in the exam. To get more information about the Maharashtra Public Service Commission candidates visits the official site.

Name of the Organization Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Name of the seats Police Sub Inspector (PSI) post Total Posts Total 828 posts available MPSC Admit Card download date Available now MPSC PSI Exam Date 21st August 2020 Post Category MPSC Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020

How to download the MPSC Sub Inspector Admit card 2020?

Candidates first visit the website at www.mpsc.gov.in. On the home page click on MPSC Sub Inspector Admit Card 2020. Download Hall Ticket in the pdf format. Then take a printout for the exam purpose.

Official site: www.mpsc.gov.in