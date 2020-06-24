MPSC Result Technical Assistant Results 2020 at www.mpsc.gov.in – Group C Exam Merit List

MPSC Technical Assistant Results 2020 at www.mpsc.gov.in – Group C Exam Merit List:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has been declared the notification of the MPSC Technical Assistant Results 2020 of the Group C Exam merit list on the official site www.mpsc.gov.in. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission conducted the examination on 6th March 2020. The candidates who are appeared in the examination they can check their exam results on the official site at www.mpsc.gov.in. The examination conducted for the post of Technical Assistant Group C.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has known as MPSC. This is the State Government organization. The headquarters of the MPSC located at Mumbai, Maharashtra State. The MPSC was declared the recruitment notification for the post of Technical Assistant Group-C on the official site. There were a high number of candidates applied for this MPSC recruitment. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the government sector job. Now it announced the MPSC result notification on to the official site at www.mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC Technical Assistant Result 2020:

The MPSC has been declared the result notification on to the official site. So the eligible candidates who have appeared in the written examination they can download their result on to the official site. The Maharashtra Public Service Commission recently declared the result notification. The MPSC result will be declared very soon at www.mpsc.gov.in.

After completion of the written examination, the candidates are warmly waiting for the MPSC exam result. Here the result link is provided in this article. The MPSC has been also declared the merit list and cut off marks on the main portal. For checking the result candidates check their performance in the written examination. After announcing the result, candidates will be shortlisted for the interview. Candidates check their result via online mode on the official site at www.mpsc.gov.in.

Name of the Organization : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Name of the Post : Technical Assistant Group C

Job Category : This is a State government job.

Job Location : The position located in Maharashtra State.

Post Category : MPSC Technical Assistant Result 2020, Group C-Merit List

Result Date: Declared very soon

Steps for checking the MPSC Technical Assistant Result 2020:

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has been declared the result notification on the official site. The MPSC candidates follow the steps for checking the MPSC Technical Assistant Result 2020 shown below.

First candidates visit the official site mpsc.gov.in. Then click on the link “MPSC Technical Assistant result 2020”. Then enter the MPSC registration number and date of birth and click on the submit button. Now the result will be declared on your screen. Take a print out for future reference.

Official Site: www.mpsc.gov.in