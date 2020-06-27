MPSC Model Previous Question Paper with answers download at www.mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Exam Model Previous Question Paper with answers download at www.mpsc.gov.in:
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced MPSC Exam Model Previous Question Paper with answers for their students so download at www.mpsc.gov.in. Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a board of to select the candidates for the public service into the Maharashtra State. The MPSC exams conducting two-phase, the first stage is a preliminary exam and the second phase is MPSC main exam. So the Maharashtra Public Service Commission would release the model/ sample question paper for those candidates who appear in this exam.
This model question papers are very useful for the students to solve the difficulty. The MPSC provide these MPSC question paper with answer, so students can easily prepare and give their best performance for the next exam. For the exam syllabus, students can check and solve all the previous year’s question paper because they are most of MPSC important questions.
In this exam, students must get minimum 40% to clear the paper. There is various question paper are available such as MPSC PSI, MPSC STI, MPSC RajyaSeva, MPSC Clerk Typist, MPSC Assistant Exams ETC. These all question and answer are in PDF format and both English and Marathi Language.
The various question paper is available for the preparation of the students. The examination conducted into the three phase:
- First, all candidates to give the preliminary exam, which contains 300 marks.
- Then the main examination, which contain 400 marks.
- Then physical test and an interview would be contained.
Being the challenges to clear the MPSC exam, so MPSC provides the sample question paper with the answer for those students who have appeared in the exam. These question paper are very useful for the students to solve the difficulty. These question paper are available in English and Marathi both language.
Name of the Organization: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)
Name of the Exam: MPSC main Railway Recruitment Exam
MPSC Exam Syllabus: The question paper covered most of the syllabus of the MPSC exam such as general knowledge, Current Affairs of National and International, Indian Constitution, History of India, Geography of India, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, Physics, Chemistry ETC.
Official Site: The Official site of MPSC is www.mpsc.gov.in.
MPSC Question Paper 2020
- Assistant Apprenticeship Adviser Directorate of Vocational Education and Training M.E.S. Gr-B [Technical] 2020 –
- Assistant Commissioner [Drugs], H.O.D, Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor-Pharmacy Online Exam 2020 –
- A.C ( Food) and Designated Officer Food & Drugs administration, Grade A 2020 –
- Assistant Limited Depart. Examination-2020- Paper-2 –
- Assistant MainExam-2020- Paper-1- Marathi & English –
- Assistant MainExam-2020- Paper-2-GS & IT –
- Assistant Preliminary Examination-2020 –
- Asst Director Library – Librarian, Gr B screening test- 2020-
- Asst.Legal Adviser cum Under Secretary Gr-A -Online Exam.dt.2020 –
- Child Development Project Officer – screening test-2020 –
- Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate MainExam-2020 –
- Civil Judge Preliminary Examination-2020 –
- Clerk Typist Examination-2020 –
- Departmental Examination in Accounts for Gazetted Officers of the Agriculture Department –
- Deputy Education Officer – screening test-2020 –
- Dey.Director-Health Department, MMHS Gr-A 2020 –
- Law Officer Tribal Development, Gr-A screening test-2020 –
- LDO_2020
- Lecturer – Civil Engineering, Government Polytechnic, Grade B screening test-2020
- Lecturer in English, Govt. Polytechnic, Gr-A screening test-2020
- Lecturer_Maths_Gr_B_2020
- Lecturer in Metallurgy Gr 2020
- Lecturer_Mech_Engineering_2020
- Maharashtra Engineering [Electrical- Mechanical] Services, Gr-B-Paper-2 [Electrical and Mechanical Engineering] 2020
- Maharashtra Engineering [Electrical-Mechanical] Services, Gr-B-Paper-1 [Mar, Eng, and GS] 2020
- Maharashtra Engineering [Mechanical] Services, Gr-B-Paper-1[Mar_Eng_GS] 2020
- Maharashtra Engineering [Mechanical] Services, Gr-B-Paper-2 [Mechanical Engi]2020
- Maharashtra – Forest Service Preliminary Exam-2020
Departmental Examinations – 2020
- Various Departmental Exams-September-2020
- Departmental Examination For Forest Officers
- Departmental Examination for Assistant Inspectors Post Recruitment in the Motor Vehicle Department
- Departmental Examination For Assistant Regional Transport Officers
- Departmental Examination for BCs Wing Officers Of Social Welfare Department
- Departmental Examination for Correctional Administration and Physically Handicapped Wing Officers of Social Welfare Department
- Departmental Exam for Gazetted Officers [Administrative] Under the Directorate of Art
- Departmental Examination for Inspector in the Motor Vehicles Department [Qualifying Examination for Promotion to the post of A.R.T. Officer]
- Departmental Exam for Officers of the Indian Police Service
- Departmental Examination for Officers of the Tribal Development Department
- Departmental Examination for the Nominated Or Promoted Assistant Controllers, Legal Metrology, GrB
- Departmental Exam in Accounts for Gazetted Officers of the Animal Husbandry Department
