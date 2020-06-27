MPSC Model Previous Question Paper with answers download at www.mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Exam Model Previous Question Paper with answers download at www.mpsc.gov.in:

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced MPSC Exam Model Previous Question Paper with answers for their students so download at www.mpsc.gov.in. Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is a board of to select the candidates for the public service into the Maharashtra State. The MPSC exams conducting two-phase, the first stage is a preliminary exam and the second phase is MPSC main exam. So the Maharashtra Public Service Commission would release the model/ sample question paper for those candidates who appear in this exam.

This model question papers are very useful for the students to solve the difficulty. The MPSC provide these MPSC question paper with answer, so students can easily prepare and give their best performance for the next exam. For the exam syllabus, students can check and solve all the previous year’s question paper because they are most of MPSC important questions.

MPSC Exam Previous Question Paper with answers

In this exam, students must get minimum 40% to clear the paper. There is various question paper are available such as MPSC PSI, MPSC STI, MPSC RajyaSeva, MPSC Clerk Typist, MPSC Assistant Exams ETC. These all question and answer are in PDF format and both English and Marathi Language.

The various question paper is available for the preparation of the students. The examination conducted into the three phase:

First, all candidates to give the preliminary exam, which contains 300 marks. Then the main examination, which contain 400 marks. Then physical test and an interview would be contained.

Name of the Organization: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)

Name of the Exam: MPSC main Railway Recruitment Exam

MPSC Exam Syllabus: The question paper covered most of the syllabus of the MPSC exam such as general knowledge, Current Affairs of National and International, Indian Constitution, History of India, Geography of India, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, Physics, Chemistry ETC.

Official Site: The Official site of MPSC is www.mpsc.gov.in.

