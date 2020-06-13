MPPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2020 Apply for 555 Vacancies at www.mppscdemo.in:

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is going to declare the notification of the MPPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2020 Apply for 555 jobs on the official site at www.mppscdemo.in. Candidates who need for the government job they have the best opportunity to get the job in the MPPSC. The applicants may submit their application form before the last date on 22nd July 2020. It is a great chance to make a career in the Madhya Pradesh state.

MPPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2020:

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is commonly known as the MPPSC. It found in the year 1956. It organized under the state government of Madhya Pradesh. The primary purpose of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is to hire the eligible and applicable candidates for the vacant seats. Recently, the MPPSC declare the recruitment notification on the official site at www.mppscdemo.in. The recruitment maintains for the Assistant Engineer post. To get more detail about the MPPSC candidates to visit the official site.

MPPSC Recruitment 2020 at www.mppscdemo.in:

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is delivering the recruitment notification on the official site. So the candidates who want to apply for this recruitment they can check their eligibility guidelines on the official website at www.mppscdemo.in. There are a total 555 number of vacancies available for the Assistant Engineer.

MPPSC Job Vacancy Details & Eligibility Criteria:

Name of the Commission: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Name of the Post: Assistant Engineer

A number of vacancies: Total 555 number of seats available.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 242 posts

242 posts Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 06 posts

06 posts Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 29 posts

29 posts Assistant Engineer (Agriculture): 278 posts

Job Location: The position situates in Madhya Pradesh state.

Job Category: This is the state government job of Madhya Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must complete their Engineering with Civil/ Mechanical/ Electrical/ Agriculture from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limits: The candidates should have the smallest age 21 years and maximum age, not more than 40 years.

Application Fee: The general category candidates have Rs.1200/- and for the SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD category candidates have Rs.600/-.

Pay Scale: Rs.15600 – 39100/- with grade pay Rs.5400/- per month.

Selection Process: The candidates who passed in written test and then interview process.

How to apply MPPSC Engineering Services Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for the MPPSC Recruitment they first visit the official site at www.mppscdemo.in. Then search link of online employment form of MPSSC Recruitment 2020 and click on that. Then fill the application form without any errors. Then upload candidates’ passport size photos and scanned signature. Take a print out of the application form and use it for the future.

MPSSC Engineering Service Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.mppscdemo.in

MPPSC Recruitment 2020 apply online at www.mppscdemo.in:

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared MPPSC Recruitment 2020 for the 492 posts of a veterinary assistant surgeon on the official site at www.mppscdemo.in. The candidates who are eligible and fit for this Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission recruitment can apply online on to the MPPSC official site. So candidates submit their application form before the last date of submission on 30th June 2020. This is the best job opportunity to get the government sector job in the Madhya Pradesh state at www.mppscdemo.in.

Name of the Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Name of the Post: Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post

Some vacancies: Total 492 number of seats available.

Ex-Serviceman / Promotion Vacancies: 279 posts

Backlog Vacancies: 213 posts

Job Location: The selected candidates carry out their work in Madhya Pradesh state.

Job Category: This is the state government job of Madhya Pradesh.

Eligibility Criteria for MPPSC Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification: The candidates who apply for this post should complete their Graduation in Veterinary Science from a recognized university registered in the Veterinary Council of Madhya Pradesh of India.

Age Limits: The aspirants should have a minimum age of 21 years and maximum age not more than 40 years. And aspirants who are out of state should not more than 35 years.

Application Fee: The application fee for the General category candidates have Rs.1200/- and for the SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD category candidates have Rs.600/-.

Pay Scale: The selected candidates will get Rs.15600/- to Rs.39100/- with new grade pay.

Selection Process: The candidates who passed in written test they will call for the interview process.

How to apply MPPSC Recruitment 2020?

Candidates first visit the official site at mppscdemo.in. Then search link of online application form of MPSSC Recruitment 2020. Then fill the application form without any mistakes. Then upload your passport size photos and scanned signature. Take a print out of MPSSC application form and use it for the future.

Official site: www.mppscdemo.in