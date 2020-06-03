MP Scholarship 2.0 Portal: Online Registration Process and Status check

Madhya Pradesh Government announces a scholarship program for Madhya Pradesh State Students. They have launched the official website for the scholarship program.

Official website URL of Madhya Pradesh Scholarship 2.0 Portal: http://scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in/Index.aspx

Though these website candidates can apply fresh application, they can track scholarship application, KYC Search of Student Candidates, MP Scholarship check status.

About MP Scholarship Portal 2.0
How to Register for the MP Scholarship 2020-21?
Eligibility criteria of MP Scholarship
Caste wise MP Scholarship Program
Status Track Links in MP Scholarship 2.0 Portal
The helpline number of MP Scholarship Program

MP Scholarship Portal 2.0

For the year 2020-21 Madhya Pradesh government launched MP Scholarship Portal 2.0. Who wants to register or check the status of scholarship they can visit this portal. The Year of 2020 Scholarship program is announced and the form filling process is started on the portal. This portal is included pre and post metric scholarship programs.

How to Register for the MP Scholarship 2020-21?

Though the online process, Students can easily register for the MP Scholarship program. New applicants have to register themselves on Official MP Scholarship Portal 2.0.

Step – 1

Firstly, the new user has to visit the official website of MP Scholarship 2.0 Portal.

Here is the link: http://scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in/Index.aspx

Step – 2

When you click on this link it will redirect you on the homepage of the Portal website. Scroll down the homepage of the website, where you can see “Register Yourself” Option. Click on that option.

Step – 3

As soon as you click on the “Register Yourself” option, it will redirect on the registration form. It will ask you related details, fill up carefully, and complete the registration process.

When you complete the registration, the website portal will give you User Name and Password.

Step – 4

Now, you can log in to the MP Scholarship Portal, where you can see Online Schemes Options. Next, click on the Scholarship Program.

Step – 5

When you complete the registration process, then using User and Password you can log in to your dashboard of the MP Scholarship Program.

Step – 6

When you complete the filling process, you have to upload the required documents.

Step – 7

After uploading the document, your registration process is completed, and then you have to submit the Application form.

Eligibility criteria of MP Scholarship

Not every student will get MP Scholarship, to get scholarship students to have to pass on from below Eligibility criteria.

Students who are passed in Secondary school with 75%, and Higher Secondary School with 75% and passed CBSE/ISEB board with 85% they are eligible to apply for the Mukhyamantri Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana scholarship.

Students who want to apply for Scholarship, their Family-Annual income must be under 6 Lakhs.

For engineering students, to get benefits of the Scholarships, Students have to get admission in any Madhya Pradesh University for Bachelor Courses.

For Medical Students to get benefits from the scholarship program, they have to get admission to Dental, Government, or Private colleges.

Engineering student must be clear JEE Main exam with less than 50000 merit rank.

For Law Students, they have to clear CLAT Exam, and then they have to take admission to NLU.

Caste wise MP Scholarship Program

Post Metric Scholarship Program for OBC Students

For OBC Students, to get benefits of the 100% scholarship, their Annual Family income must be under 75,000 INR, and to get 50% Scholarship, their Annual Family income must be under 1 Lakh.

Post Metric Scholarship Program for SC Students

Students who are in the SC Caste Category must have to complete the Secondary Education.

Post Metric Scholarship Program for ST Students

Who wants to study after secondary education they can apply for the MP Scholarship.

For ST Students, to get benefits of the 100% scholarship, their Annual Family income must be under 2.5 Lakhs.

Status Track Links in MP Scholarship 2.0 Portal

Here, we have listed various scholarship statuses checking URL link,

Metric Scholarship Application Status Check URL: http://scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in/Public/View_ApplicantDocuments.aspx

MMVY Scholarship Status Track URL: http://scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in/MedhaviChhatra/Public/Track_Your_Application.aspx

MMJKY Scholarship Status Track URL: http://scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in/SambalScholarship/Public/Track_Your_Application.aspx

Awas Sahayta Application Status Track URL: http://scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in/Public/New_Reports/View_Awas_Application_Status.aspx

Vikramaditya Yojana Application Status URL: http://scholarshipportal.mp.nic.in/Public/New_Reports/View_Various_Scheme_Application_Status.aspx

The helpline number of MP Scholarship Program

If you want to ask details about MP Scholarship Program, or you have any query related to MP Scholarship Program then you can contact through below helpline number.

Phone Number

(02)121 321 322,

These helpline number you can directly contact where MP Scholarship Portal 2.0 offices.