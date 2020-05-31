MP Land Record Bhulekh 2020 | मध्यप्रदेश भूलेख बी1 खसरा खतौनी नाम अनुसार

MP Bhulekh Madhya Pradesh Bhulekh Khasra Khatauni Land Record 2020: There is surely amazing news for the farmer of Madhya Pradesh. Now, they will not have to go to the administrator’s office again and again to get the information about the land records.

The government authorities of Madhya Pradesh did launch an online platform to provide people with their land records. The name of this online portal that will help people of the state to get the information about various land records is MP Bhulekh. It is so helpful for the people who really need it while purchasing or selling any piece of land.

With the help of MP Bhulekh 2020, you can be able to obtain any information related to the land records. For example, you can be able to know about the owner’s name and the area of land online sitting at your home. As you know that it is an online portal, people can be able to access essential information from anywhere and anytime.

The government authorities of Madhya Pradesh surely launch the online MP Bhulekh portal for the welfare of the citizens. All the beneficiaries will be able to obtain the description of their lands and even take the print outs with the MP Bhulekh Portal.

mpbhulekh.gov.in is the official website of the MP Bhulekh portal where you will get all the knowledge about land records. People residing in Madhya Pradesh will be able to check the land records of any and every district of the state.

So you can have the information about the owner of the land of other districts even if you are not living in it. One can see the land map with the help of the MP Bhulekh portal.

Madhya Pradesh MP Bhulekh 2020

MP Land Record or you can call it MP Bhulekh B1 Khasara Khatauni Land Record, is an online portal launched by Madhya Pradesh Govt. The main aim of the online portal is to provide appropriate information about the land records to the people. It will also help you to check the land details while purchasing or selling any piece of land.

The best thing about this portal is that it is an online portal. So you will not have to go to the government administrative building to get the details about the land. It happens more often when you will need the land records and the government offices are off for holiday.

Well, you will not have to worry about it at all now that the MP Bhulekh portal is here. You can be able to get the information on your land records, land area, cultivating information, etc. with the portal. If you do not know anything about how you can be able to check the land records from the MP Bhulekh portal.

Then you will not have to worry about anything at all. Because we are going to provide you every little essential detail for the same. In this article, we are going to tell you everything that will be necessary for you to understand better. You will just have to go through the article till the end and you get details on how it works.

MP Bhulekh Land Records 2020 Websites

In order to get access to MP Bhulekh or Madhya Pradesh Khasra Khatauni B1 online, you will have to visit the official website. There are mainly two web portals that the government of Madhya Pradesh did take into account.

Any person can be able to have the information on their land records with the help of these web portals. The official web portals for MP Bhulekh 2020 are as follows.

landrecords.mp.gov.in

mpbhulekh.gov.in

Both of the web portals will be able to help you get the details on land records. But you will have to check the land records by visiting the official portals and entering the details. There is a specific process that you will have to follow in order to obtain the details on your agricultural lands or plots.

How To Check MP Bhulekh Khasra Khatauni Land Records Online?

There are mainly two official web portals that you can use to gain access to the MP Bhulekh Land Records online. We are going to provide you a step by step guide that you will have to follow carefully. You will just have to follow the simple steps to get all the details about your lands with the help of the MP Bhulekh portal. Let us begin it.

First of all, you will need a laptop or computer with an active internet connection in order to check the land records

Then you will have to open your web browser and visit the official website for the portal i.e. mpbhulekh.gov.in

Go to the “Free Services” icon on the web page and click on it

Click on the “खसरा/बी1/नक्शा or Khasra/B-1/Map Copy”

Choose appropriately in all the categories that you can see on the screen like जिला, तहसील, रा.नि.म., etc.

After selecting the categories as per your choice, click on “विवरण देखें”

Then you will have to select among “खसरा/Khasra”, “बी1/B1”, or “नक्शा/Map-Copy” to see the land records

That’s all, you can be able to have all the information about that piece of land that you have an interest in. The MP Bhulekh portal is so helpful to the people by making everything easy.

Some Frequently Asked Questions

We hope that you may have all the information now about the MP Bhulekh portal and how you can check the land records. But if you have any queries or doubt in your mind then you can visit the help section on the official website.

In order to provide some answers to your questions, we have enlisted here some of the most frequently asked questions about the MP Bhulekh portal. So you can either find answers to your questions here or you can understand the online portal better.

What will you need to check the land records online at MP Bhulekh Portals?

When you are going to check for your land records at the MP Bhulekh portal online, you will need some details. Such as the Khasra number or name of the owner of the land that you want to check on the portal.

Are there any charges to check the land records on the MP Bhulekh portal?

No, the MP Bhulekh portal is offering its services completely free of charge as it is run by the government authorities of Madhya Pradesh.

Where can you get the Helpline Number of MP Bhulekh portal?

You can get the helpline number on the official website. Here they are,