Mozilla launches a VPN for Android and Windows

Mozilla



Mozilla, the company best known for developing the Firefox browser, has new virtual private network (VPN) software.

Mozilla VPN is a new subscription software that offers you protection on Internet networks. Mozilla released its software for Windows, iOS, and Android and it’s coming to Mac and Linux soon. The service is also available only in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.

Although Mozilla VPN is not yet available in many countries, the company claims that on-device encryption is offered, more than 280 servers are used in more than 30 countries for protection, there are no bandwidth restrictions, and no data is logged. exercise. The subscription covers for up to five devices.

“As of today, there is a VPN on the market from a company you trust,” Mozilla says in the announcement posted on Wednesday, July 15. “This fast and easy-to-use VPN service is created by Mozilla, the makers of Firefox, a trusted name among privacy and security services.”

VPN services act as a protection over a network. By activating a VPN, you protect all your information, sent and received, so that other people do not have access. VPNs, in addition to protection, allow jumping regional fences on the Internet to hide the location or access catalogs restrictions of streaming.

