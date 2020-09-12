Mozilla helps modernize phones powered by Firefox

KaiOS Technologies



Years after Mozilla will cancel its own Firefox operating system project, the non-profit organization is again involved in a project to make its browser technology the foundational basis for mobile phone software. This time around, the company is helping KaiOS Technologies, the firm that collected the pieces of the Firefox operating system and now offers them for use on phones as an alternative to Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android.

The week of March 9, KaiOS announced a partnership with Mozilla to modernize the navigation engine that is the core of the software. Current KaiOS software uses a version of Mozilla’s Gecko browser – the foundation for Firefox – that dates back to 2016, Mozilla said. With KaiOS, applications run in the browser dock, similar to what happens with Google’s Chrome OS for laptops.

The modernization should improve security, speed up application performance and open up new programming possibilities, such as WebAssembly for more sophisticated apps and WebGL 2.0 for better graphics, KaiOS said. Those are capabilities you might not expect in future phones, low-cost models with small screens and hard keys for dialing numbers.

The terms of the partnership were not disclosed. However, it could generate significant momentum for a project that has found a strange foothold to compete against Apple and Google in a very important and large mobile market.

KaiOS is currently used in low-end cheap phones, one of the segments Mozilla originally targeted with the Firefox operating system. That’s a bit overdue, but it’s still important to some users who don’t want to fully embrace a smartphone, and 120 million KaiOS phones have been sold so far. Operators want cheap mobile phones to offer in stores and KaiOS offers a way to build them and include some applications such as WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook and Google Maps.

Newer software often requires more powerful hardware, but KaiOS said modernizing Gecko won’t be a problem. “The latest iterations of Gecko improve memory efficiency and we are contributing our expertise in this area to ensure that updates run smoothly across all KaiOS-enabled devices,” the company said.

Mozilla hasn’t said how many more engineers will be involved in the collaboration, but said it will “involve many areas of Firefox,” including helping Mozilla with engineering testing and adding new low-end capabilities to Gecko.

The Firefox operating system was a top priority for Mozilla under the leadership of former executives such as the organization’s co-founder Brendan Eich. When Chris Beard took over as CEO, however, Mozilla shifted the Firefox operating system’s push to higher-end phones, where iOS and Android were stronger. After concluding that this effort was a failure, Mozilla scrapped its targets with a mobile operating system in 2017. Now that Beard has left Mozilla, the CEO is Mitchell Baker.

The Firefox operating system is open source software, however, and KaiOS took over. Google invested $ 22 million in KaiOS in 2018 as part of an effort to extend its software and services to develop new markets.